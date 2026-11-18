‘Friday the 13th’ reveals official title and release date for Jason Voorhees’ big-screen return

Nearly two decades later, Jason is ready to return. Here's what we know about his next movie

Jason Voorhees is heading back to the big screen, and his next rampage now has an official name. The upcoming 'Friday the 13th' film will be titled 'Jason', marking the franchise's 13th theatrical instalment and its first movie release in nearly two decades. Production has also wrapped, with a new cast led by Schuyler White and Natalie Alyn Lind.

Directed by Steve Miner, the film will arrive worldwide on August 13, 2027, with Cineverse handling its North American distribution. Miner is returning to the franchise after directing 'Friday the 13th Part II' and 'Friday the 13th Part III'. He helped establish two defining elements of the killer's identity: Jason's machete and his now-iconic hockey mask.

A still from 'Friday the 13th' (Image Source: @Paramount Pictures)

Schuyler White will step behind the hockey mask as Jason Voorhees, while Natalie Alyn Lind plays Lauren, the film's central survivor, traditionally known as the final girl. White previously portrayed Jason in the anniversary short film Sweet Revenge and also works as a stunt coordinator and special effects artist.

Producer Robbie Barsamian explained why White stood out for the role, pointing to his physical presence and understanding of the character. The actor reportedly added 30 pounds of muscle to his 6-foot-5 frame for the part. "This will be the most intimidating Jason that has ever been on screen," Barsamian said.

The supporting cast includes Matt Cornett as Asher, Lilia Buckingham as Madison, John Owen Lowe as Jake, Summer Madison as Emily, Selena Turner as Olive, Matthew Keoni Sato as Lucas, Brook Sill as Zoe, Guillermo Diaz as Rick, Johnell Young as Frank, Sencere M. Brown as Chase and Bryan Gael Guzman as Dylan. Barsamian also praised Lind's enthusiasm for the horror franchise, saying her performance "might just be the strongest this franchise has ever had."

A still from 'Crystal Lake' (Image Source: YouTube | Peacock)

The filmmakers have not yet revealed a full plot synopsis. However, the project marks a return to the franchise's independent filmmaking roots. The Barsamian family financed and produced the film through Horror, Inc., with CatchLight Studios as production partner, giving them creative control over the project.

The original 'Friday the 13th' debuted in 1980 and launched one of horror cinema's most recognisable slasher franchises. The new film continues that legacy while expanding the Jason Universe, which also includes the Peacock prequel series 'Crystal Lake'.