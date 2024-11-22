'RHOC' star John Janssen's unaired confessional lands him in hot water during Season 18 Reunion Part 3

John Janssen's ex-girlfriend, Shannon Beador, wasn't buying what he said about his romance with Alexis Bellino in the confessional

John Janssen is playing a game of truth and lie! During Part 3 of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18 Reunion, which aired on Thursday, November 21, John made some jaw-dropping revelations in a confessional. To everyone's surprise, he claimed he was single for nearly a year before he met his now-fiancee, Alexis Bellino.

"I want everybody to know that our relationship is real. It happened organically. And I was single for a year before we met," John shared in a confessional, which was played for the women during the reunion episode.

His ex-girlfriend, Shannon Beador, was visibly taken aback by the unaired confession and she simply didn't know what to say after his interesting bombshell.

In the clip, he continued, "Although other people have other things to say, we know the truth. Neither one of us were looking. I wasn't looking, either. These last several months with Alexis have taught me that, you know, if we can make it through all of the chaos and the negativity that people are throwing at us, we can absolutely make it through anything."

'RHOC' star Shannon Beador was shocked by John Janssen's confessional (Bravo)

'RHOC' star Shannon Beador sets the record straight on John Janssen's confessional

After watching John Janssen's confessional, Shannon Beador mentioned that her ex-boyfriend shared a similar story with her.

"Well, he said that to me, too," Shannon said. Soon after, she told her fellow co-star, Alexis Bellino, "John was texting me he loves me two months before he met you." For those of you wondering, the "I love you" text was sent by John to Shannon on September 19, 2023.

John broke up with Shannon in late 2022 after three and a half years of dating.

Shannon Beador didn't think John Janssen was being truthful in the unseen confessional (Instagram/@shannonbeador)

When did Alexis Bellino and John Janssen meet?

As per 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' star Alexis Bellino, she and John Janssen first met each other on November 18, 2023. Talking of her initial interaction with John, she said, "November 18 is the day that John Janssen walked into my life. I met John at Quiet Woman."

"We tried to fight the feelings. After week two, John and I knew. That was it. Unfortunately, your heart wants what it wants. And here we are. Take us or leave us," she shared in a private confessional.

Alexis and John got engaged earlier this year in August, announcing it on social media. According to multiple reports, the couple will be walking down the aisle next year.

'RHOC's Alexis Bellino started dating John Janssen in 2023 (Instagram/alexis_bellino)

'RHOC' star Alexis Bellino supports John Janssen during reunion

During the 'RHOC' reunion, Alexis Bellino pulled all the stops to prove that John Janssen is a "good guy." Speaking of her beau in a confessional, Alexis said, "When I first got with John there were so many negative things being said about him. I Googled his name. Once I fell in love and was starting to like him, I Googled him. And all the negative stuff that Shannon lied and said about him, I had to ask him."

On the other hand, Shannon stated that she never said anything bad about John. "The only thing I've said negative about John is that I paid for everything in the first half of our relationship. And I did," she asserted. Now, Shannon is done discussing the timeline of Alexis and John's romance. "Alexis, I don't want to talk about you anymore. Get married. Congratulations, you guys are perfect for each other," she added.

Alexis Bellino defended her fiance, John Janssen, during the reunion episode (Instagram/@ocricky1010)

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18 Reunion Part 3 is available for streaming on Peacock.