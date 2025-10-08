‘Bachelor’ alum drops major hint about fan-favorite Bachelorette joining ‘DWTS’ Season 35

As Season 34 heats up, fans are already buzzing about who could light up the ‘DWTS’ ballroom next season

With stellar performances on Disney classics, 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 has officially moved into its fourth week, and the competition is piping hot. While fans are adjusting to the shocking elimination of Hillaria Baldwin, a 'Bachelor' alum's stunning claim is grabbing major headlines. With the finale scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, November 25, a star has made a thrilling prediction, sharing that a reality star could join 'DWTS' Season 35.

A still of Dakota Mortensen and Taylor Frankie Paul (Image Source: Instagram | @taylorfrankiepaul)

The alum in discussion is Ashley Iaconetti, who claimed that Taylor Frankie Paul, star of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,' could be the next reality star to compete for the Mirrorball on 'Dancing With the Stars.' Iaconetti shared her prediction on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast, telling Paul's mother, Liann May, "I think you'll probably be at Dancing With the Stars after this." Notably, Paul is set to find love on the upcoming season of 'The Bachelorette,' slated for early 2026. Iaconetti added confidently, "Having Taylor on [DWTS] is probably going to happen after this," as per Yahoo! Entertainment.

Iaconetti's prediction about Paul joining 'Dancing With the Stars' isn't far-fetched. Paul has quickly become one of the most talked-about reality stars of the year, thanks to her outspoken personality and dramatic storyline, which make her a natural fit for reality TV and, potentially, the dance floor. Paul's 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' co-stars, Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck, are already competing in Season 34 of the show, making Iaconetti's prediction even more believable. Fans have enjoyed watching the Utah-based influencers bring their personalities to a new stage, proving that this friend group’s pop culture takeover is only just beginning.

Talking about the latest elimination, Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, partnered with Gleb Savchenko, was ousted from the show. Baldwin impressed with a quickstep to the 'Star Wars' Cantina Song, as per Deadline. While Derek Hough felt the routine "needed more quickstep," the other judges disagreed. Bruno Tonioli praised her Carrie Fisher-inspired costume, saying, "Princess Leia, the force is still with you. Whatever you did, it worked. I actually watched very, very closely what you did tonight, really analyzing. I was looking for something wrong. I didn't see it."

Baldwin scored 23 out of 30 for the performance. The bottom three were Andy Richter, Baldwin, and Danielle Fishel, with Baldwin being eliminated in a surprising turn. Gracious in defeat, she said, "This has been an incredible experience. I'm so grateful to all of you. And I’m grateful to my children and my family! Thank you guys for this. I’m cheering on everybody in the cast because this has been an amazing time."