Who is Mayci Neeley? ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star hopes to remove stigma around culture

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: Mayci Neeley, set to star in the Hulu reality series ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’, is not only a renowned Mormon mom but also a former Division 1 tennis player who honed her skills at Brigham Young University. At just 29 years old, Mayci has already made a significant impact in the health and wellness industry by founding a company that specializes in natal nutrition, focusing on the dietary needs of mothers and their children. In addition to her professional endeavors, Mayci is a dedicated wife and mother, managing a blended family that includes two children. Currently, the Utah native is navigating the emotional and physical challenges of an in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey, with hopes of expanding her family further. Her multifaceted life showcases her commitment to both her career and her family, highlighting the complexities and joys of modern motherhood. In the preview of the show, Mayci Neeley articulates that the primary objective behind her engagement with social media platforms is to challenge and dismantle the longstanding stigma associated with traditional gender roles prevalent within the Mormon culture.

The mom of two emphasizes that her efforts are focused on promoting a more inclusive dialogue that seeks to redefine these roles, encouraging individuals to embrace a broader spectrum of identities and expressions that go beyond the conventional expectations often imposed by society. Through her social media presence, Mayci aims to foster understanding and acceptance, ultimately empowering individuals to feel free in their choices and identities, regardless of societal pressures.

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Mayci Neeley lost boyfriend Arik Mack in a car crash

In an interview with The Mirror, 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Mayci Neeley revealed that she tragically lost her boyfriend Arik Mack in a car accident while she was pregnant with their first child.

"I was studying at Brigham Young University in Utah, US, on a tennis scholarship when I found out I was pregnant in February 2015. My boyfriend Arik Mack and I were both just 19. Arik was a bit of a wild guy – energetic, funny and so full of life. And definitely not ready to settle down into a life of nappies and nursery drop-offs," she said.

She added, "But when I told Arik, he squeezed my hand and said, 'Well, I wanted to marry you before we had kids, but I guess it’s happening this way. We’ll figure it out, don’t worry.'"

Mayci and Aric's plans took a heartbreaking turn when he tragically died in a car accident before their baby arrived.

Who is Mayci Neeley's husband?

Following the tragic passing of her son’s father, Mayci found herself feeling emotionally guarded and hesitant about the possibility of opening her heart to love once more. The weight of her loss left her uncertain about the future and the prospect of forming new emotional connections.

However, everything changed when she crossed paths with Jacob Neeley. In a heartfelt interview with The Mirror, Mayci spoke highly of him, referring to Jacob as an “incredible husband and father figure.” His presence in her life brought a renewed sense of hope and comfort, allowing her to slowly navigate the complexities of love and family again.

The couple tied the knot in 2018, marking the beginning of their shared life together. Since then, they have been quite transparent about their experiences with in vitro fertilization (IVF) on their YouTube channel, where they document the ups and downs of their journey.

Their candid discussions and updates have not only allowed their audience to witness their personal struggles and triumphs but have also fostered a supportive community among viewers who may be going through similar experiences. Through their vlogs, they aim to raise awareness and provide insight into the often-challenging process of IVF, sharing both the emotional and practical aspects of their path to parenthood.

How many kids does Mayci Neeley have?

Mayci Neeley is a devoted mother of two wonderful children. She has a son named Hudson, who she shares with her late boyfriend, Aric Mack. In addition to Hudson, she has a daughter named Harlow, whom she welcomed into the world with her loving husband, Jacob Neeley. Each of her children holds a special place in her heart, representing different chapters of her life and the love she has experienced along the way.

