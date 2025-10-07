As 'DWTS' Season 34 gears up for Disney Night, fans are convinced about who will be eliminated

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34 will be celebrating Disney Night in its fourth week, set to air on October 7, 2025

'Dancing With The Stars' fans are convinced they already know which couple will be sent home during the fourth week of the popular dance reality show. In the upcoming episode of 'DWTS' Season 34, set to air on October 7, all eleven remaining pairs will perform to some hit Disney songs. And currently, fans of the ABC dance competition are busy speculating about who will be eliminated from the show on Disney Night. Many believe that yoga instructor and wellness influencer Hilaria Baldwin and her professional partner, Gleb Savchenko, will be the ones facing elimination this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

The speculations began on Reddit after a social media user asked who might be eliminated on 'Dancing With The Stars' this week. Several fans of the show came forward and shared their honest thoughts, with one saying, "Hilariaaa please for gods sake I don’t wanna see her on my screen anymore." A second user penned, "It should be Hilaria or Andy, but it will be Hilaria or Elaine. Or tbh, maybe Danielle if there’s a surge of votes for Elaine."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)

Another netizen commented, "I hope it's Hilaria. I think if not though it's equally likely to be Elaine or Andy. I think Scott will last another week mostly because Rylee's fan base I think will help them even if Scott isn't getting tons of his own fan base voting. Part of me though feels like with the cast this year is making it really difficult to predict and I honestly expect to be shocked again. I could even see someone like Jen and Jan being a shock elimination, especially if they score poorly. The only ones I see as "safe" tomorrow are Robert, Jordan, Whitney, Alix, Danielle, and probably Dylan."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial)

In the upcoming episode of 'DWTS' Season 34, Baldwin and Savchenko will perform a quickstep routine to 'Cantina Band' from 'Star Wars: A New Hope.' On October 6, Baldwin took to her Instagram page and posted a video from the duo's dance rehearsals for Disney Night. The clip featured the text, "Ready for our Star Wars dance!?" Baldwin simply captioned the post, "We got some Jedi moves @dancingwiththestars." Don't forget to mark your calendars and watch your favorite stars on the Ballroom floor. 'DWTS' Season 34 airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on ABC and Disney+, with new episodes available for streaming on Hulu the next day.