Jen Affleck takes subtle jab at ‘DWTS’ Season 34 co-star before premiere: ‘I know she’s very...’

‘DWTS’ Season 34 teases a fiery showdown as Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt bring their 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' drama to the dance floor

'Dancing With The Stars' fans can expect a big rivalry between 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt on the upcoming season of the ABC dance competition as the MomTok influencers get ready to go head-to-head on 'DWTS' Season 34. During a recent interview with US Weekly, published on September 2, Affleck candidly spoke about her co-star Leavitt and her competitive nature. "I think we're doing completely different dances, so she’s focusing on what she’s focusing on and I’m focusing on what I’m doing,” Affleck told the media outlet.

While shedding light on Leavitt's competitive side, Affleck, who is a mom of three, further elaborated, "The competition is for sure friendly. I mean, on my end. Kidding. I mean, who knows with her? I know she’s very competitive. I mean, she competed [her whole life]. She’s an actual dancer, so I think she definitely has more of that competitive nature. But yeah, for me, I just am there to have fun.” For the forthcoming season of 'DWTS', Affleck has been paired up with the new pro dancer Jan Ravnik. On the other hand, Leavitt has been partnered with pro dancer Mark Ballas, who has lifted the prestigious Mirrorball Trophy three times in the past.

Among other contestants, Hilaria Baldwin, the wife of Alec Baldwin, will be dancing alongside pro Gleb Savchenko; Jordan Chiles will hit the floor with Ezra Sosa, and athlete Baron Davis has been paired with pro Britt Stewart. TikTok sensation Alix Earle will glide across the floor with pro Val Chmerkovskiy, and Dylan Efron, the younger brother of Zac Efron, will dance with pro Daniella Karagach. Other dancing couples who will be competing for the mirrorball trophy include Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson, Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov, Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten, Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold, and Robert Irwin, the younger brother of 'DWTS' Season 21 winner Bindi Irwin, who has been paired with Witney Carson.

During the interview, Affleck also mentioned that she has already experienced some surprise run-ins with her fellow competitors. The Hulu star went on to say, "There's a lot of people I wasn’t expecting. It’s so funny. I ran into Dylan Efron, which is one of the stars, and because I don’t know anyone, I was like, ‘Oh, you’re a pro dancer?’ He’s like, ‘No, I’m a star.’ I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ I look over to Jan and I’m like, ‘Who is that?’ He’s like, ‘You don’t know who that is? That’s Zac Efron’s brother.’ I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s crazy.’ Honestly, just, yeah, I think this season’s going to be great. There’s a lot of great stars, and it’s going to be very, very tough.” Season 34 of 'DWTS' is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 8 pm ET on ABC and Disney+. Fans can also catch the episodes the next day on Hulu.