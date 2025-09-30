Danielle Fishel heads into week 3 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ with nasty leg bruise: 'I promise my leg...'

'DWTS' Season 34 contestant Danielle Fishel suffered a hamstring injury during practice

Danielle Fishel is heading into the third week of 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34 with a brutal injury. On September 27, Fishel took to her Instagram page and shared a video of herself revealing the massive bruise that had overtaken her leg during the dance rehearsals. The video, which showed Fishel lip-syncing to lyrics from Destiny’s Child’s song 'Cater 2 U', featured a text at the top that read, “How I talk to my knees after 4 weeks of rehearsals and 2 live shows." In the clip, Fishel can also be seen mouthing, “Baby, I see you working hard, wanna let you know I’m proud, let you know that I admire what you do, don’t know if I need to reassure you, my life would be purposeless without you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Fishel Karp (@daniellefishel)

To put the concerns of her fans to rest, Fishel simply captioned the video, "I promise my leg feels better than it looks @dancingwiththestars." Soon after, the fans flooded the comments section of Fishel's Instagram post with uplifting messages. One social media user wrote, "I hope you feel better soon Danielle that looks painful,I tend to bruise easily,some days I’m like how the heck did this small or big bruise happen Lol,take of yourself keep up the amazing work on DWTS !! I look forward to seeing you and Pasha dance every week you guys are Amazing."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pod Meets World (@podmeetsworldshow)

This was followed by a second user who joked, "Girl. We are not teenagers anymore. These are not the same knees from 1999." Others expressed their concern by writing, "Are you sure you haven’t been Wrestling with the Stars? That’s some bruise!!!!," and "It looks like it hurts. Take care of yourself Topanga!!" A few wished her a quick recovery, saying, "Ouch!! I’m praying for smooth and quick healing!! Love watching you dance!! So proud of you!!" and "Speedy Recovery Danielle! Listen to your body!! I absolutely LOVE watching you on DWTS!!"

During the September 23 episode of 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34, Fishel disclosed that she had a hamstring tear that happened in practice. Then, Fishel got a deep tissue massage, which “broke every blood vessel in the back of my leg." Before her cha cha performance with her pro partner Pasha Pashkov, Fishel stated she's "pushing through the pain." In an interview with Us Weekly, after the live show, Fishel said, "I had to meet with a surgeon to see if I needed surgery on top of an already kind of grueling rehearsal schedule. To find time to take care of myself has been, probably, the biggest challenge.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

In the upcoming episode of 'DWTS,' which will air on September 30, the remaining 12 couples will be seen performing to songs that have gone viral on TikTok. When we talk about Fishel and Pashkov, they will be performing a foxtrot routine to 'Manchild' by Sabrina Carpenter. For her first dance on the show, Fishel bagged a score of 12 out of 20 points from the judges. In the second week, Fishel was awarded a score of 19 out of 30 points.