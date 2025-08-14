Derek Hough's new hosting role sparks speculation about his future on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34

After winning the Mirrorball trophy six times and transitioning into judging, Dancing with the Stars' Derek Hough is all set to take on a new and exciting TV gig. However, with 'DWTS' Season 34 set to debut in fall 2025, fans are wondering if Hough will continue his judging duties on the dance competition. While the premiere date of 'DWTS' inches closer, we have some news about Hough's future on the show.

Reportedly, Hough will take over as 'Extra!' host, replacing Billy Bush. The renowned choreographer will work alongside Terri Seymour and Mona Kosar Abdi on 'Extra!' as per Collider. He'll also remain on the 'Dancing With the Stars' judging panel, with Season 34 premiering Tuesday, September 16 and featuring Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Jen Affleck, and Whitney Leavitt. Hough called it "an honor to join a show that's been a cornerstone of entertainment news for over 30 years," adding that he's "ready to help lead it into a bold, fresh new era for Season 32 and beyond."

Known for his 17-season run on 'Dancing with the Stars,' Hough's hosting debut for 'Extra!' will begin on Monday, September 8. Deadline also confirmed that Hough will continue his association with DWTS. "The ballroom has been my stage, my home, and my launchpad," Hough said. "Now, I'm stepping into an exciting new spotlight as the host of Extra. I'm truly looking forward to collaborating with this incredible team, diving into this next creative chapter, and connecting with fans and audiences in a whole new way. It's an honor to join a show that's been a cornerstone of entertainment news for over 30 years, and I'm ready to help lead it into a bold, fresh new era for Season 32 and beyond."

Notably, under executive producer Jeremy Spiegel, 'Extra!' will relaunch with a brand-new set, refreshed graphics, and exclusive segments designed around Hough. The Emmy-winning dancer will not only host but also conduct celebrity interviews and take viewers behind the scenes of major projects, including 'DWTS.' Longtime senior correspondent and weekend host Mona Kosar Abdi and correspondent Terri Seymour will remain on the team, ensuring fans still see familiar faces.

Spiegel also discussed Hough joining 'Extra!' as he said, "Derek has not only dominated the world of dance, but he's also become a beloved household name who has won America's hearts with his talent, charisma, and boundless creativity." He further added, "I am excited to work closely with Derek as he brings his electrifying energy and fresh perspective to Extra."

Senior Vice President of Current Programming at Telepictures, Lauren Blincoe, also echoed the excitement, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome the incredibly talented Derek Hough as the new host of Extra. Derek brings a rare mix of energy, creativity, and a dynamic presence that perfectly captures the spirit of this exciting next era for our iconic show. We're energized by the future of Extra with Derek front and center and can’t wait to see him turn the entertainment news genre on its head."