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Netflix sets release date for ‘The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare’ as new docuseries revisits infamous case

The upcoming docuseries from Netflix sheds light on the horrific deaths of Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, and Xana Kernodle
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare’ trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A still from ‘The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare’ trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Netflix released the trailer for its upcoming docuseries, ‘The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare,’ and it has everyone talking. Set to release on July 29, 2026, it will focus on the 2022 murders of the Idaho students that shocked the nation. On November 13, 2022, four University of Idaho students: Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, and Xana Kernodle, were found dead at an off-campus home. As per the streamer, the three-part documentary "chronicles one of the most chilling murder cases in recent memory.” It features incidents “tracing every step from the night of the killings to the eventual arrest of a suspect.”

A still from ‘The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A still from ‘The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

The documentary comes from renowned director Skye Borgman (‘Unknown Number: The High School Catfish’) and Academy Award-nominated executive producer Joe Berlinger (‘Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenet Ramsey’). ‘The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare’ will feature “unprecedented access to police footage, plus archival materials and firsthand accounts from the victims’ families, peeling back the layers of a case that forever changed the tight-knit college town of Moscow, Idaho.”

A still from ‘The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A still from ‘The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Berlinger, who also has two daughters, spoke to Tudum and said, “As a father of two daughters who had great college experiences, this case struck a nerve with me unlike many stories I’ve covered.” He noted, “We felt the best way to honor the victims was to tell the full, accurate story of everything that happened that horrible night in Idaho.” Borgman also reflected on why this particular documentary became “deeply personal.” “I felt a responsibility to keep Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin at the center of every decision we made.” She added that while there was “so much attention” on the case, she felt that she should create something that would focus on “who they were, the lives they lived, and the love that still surrounds them.”

​The official synopsis reads, “Through bodycam footage, texts and interviews with loved ones, this documentary investigates the horrifying murder of four University of Idaho students.” The recently released trailer opens with the dispatcher announcing, “Dispatching Moscow Law ambulance” to the scene at 1122 King Road. Soon, the officers on scene found “two college-aged people, appearing both to be deceased.” They went up to the third floor and found “two additional deceased.” In a confession, a police officer describes the scene as “absolutely horrific.” The trailer features glimpses of officials' body cam footage, firsthand testimonies, clips from the night of the incident, and more. It ends with a question that has everyone wondering, “Why these kids? And this house?”

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