‘Chicago Med’ Season 11 Finale Recap: Dean makes major confession to Hannah but her response is unexpected

The finale ended on a high note for most characters, but the death of a loved one left one of the doctors devastated

The 'Chicago Med' Season 11 finale, which aired on May 13 on NBC, picks up from last week's hospital lockdown and delivers several emotional moments. As the episode, titled 'Heaven Help Us', opens, the CPD is seen arriving to clear out the area and lift the lockdown at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, one floor at a time. Gaffney issued a Code Silver after the prisoner, Wyatt Dupree, began running loose in the hospital with a loaded gun. The penultimate episode found Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) helping to deliver the patient, Olivia's baby, while being heavily pregnant herself.

A look at Hannah and Dean from the Season 11 finale of 'Chicago Med' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns)

At the start of the finale, Hannah begins experiencing intense contractions but holds out long enough to deliver Olivia's baby. Then Dr. Vera Lovell steps in and takes charge of Hannah's delivery, with the latter opening up about how her mother died when she was in labor. Lovell calms her down by reminding her that she won't meet the same fate as her mother. After the lockdown is lifted, Dean Archer (Steven Weber) arrives in Hannah's room to support her as she gives birth to their baby girl, whom they name Mabel. Dean confesses his feelings for Hannah, telling her, "I love you, Hannah, and I have for a long time. Before our girl, before the Crunch Berries, long before. I wish I could pinpoint a moment, but if I'm being honest, it wasn't just one moment; it was thousands of moments which revealed to me what I feel for you, I've always felt." Hannah thanks him for sharing his feelings, but doesn't say, 'I love you' back in the finale. The showrunner, MacDonald, told TVLine, after the episode, that their ending was purposely left ambiguous, but insisted, "The emotion is real and there is love there."

An image of Ripley and Lenox from 'Chicago Med' Season 11 (Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns Jr.)

The finale also deals with the fallout from Lenox professing her love for Ripley. However, Ripley is not thrilled by her admission and points out that her past behavior has made it difficult for him to commit, leaving Lenox heartbroken. Lenox gets a visit from her brother, Kip, who shows up at the hospital after hearing about the lockdown. Lenox finally admits that she has tested positive for GSS disease, a terminal degenerative brain disorder that took her mother's life, and the two embrace. After Ripley finds out, he decides to stay with Lenox, and the two share a kiss.

A look at Manish Dayal as Dr. Theo Rabari from 'Chicago Med' Season 11 (Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns)

Meanwhile, Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) shares his suspicions about the psychiatrist Theo Rabari (Manish Dayal) being a sociopath with Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson). Theo had been gunning for Charles' position as Chief of the psychiatry department, so Goodwin suggests that Charles present his claims to the board members, who will take the final call on whether Charles should be replaced with Theo. But, before the meeting, Charles runs into a man named Scott, who reveals that his real name is Gio. Charles had talked him out of ending his life in Episode 16 while volunteering at a suicide hotline. Gio reports that he is seeking treatment from Theo and is doing very well. When Theo and Charles head to the boardroom, Charles is informed that Theo withdrew his application and that he can keep his job. However, Miranda accuses Goodwin of leaking Theo's medical records to sabotage his chances, which she didn't do, and demands her resignation.

A look at Dr. Charles and Sharon Goodwin from the finale of 'Chicago Med' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns Jr.)

The prison guard, Jason Walker, attacks Dr. Naomi Howard (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut) when she goes to check up on him. She punches him in self-defense and reports back to Charles that many inmates suggested Jason was the one who instigated the attack on an inmate, which later became a full-blown riot. Charles also discovers that Jason has an elevated baseline of fear. The escaped prisoner, Wyatt, takes Dean hostage at gunpoint and takes him to Isaac's room, hoping to run away with his lover and start their life together. However, he breaks down after discovering that Isaac is brain-dead. Devastated, Wyatt surrenders to the police and is taken into custody.

A look at Darren Barnet as Dr. John Frost from the finale (Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns Jr.)

At the end of the finale, Frost visits his father, James, who has been in hospice care and is in the final stages of his terminal illness. Frost reconciles with his father, telling him that he forgives him, before James takes his final breath. 'Chicago Med' will return this fall on NBC with Season 12.