Who went home on ‘The Voice’ Season 28 tonight? Knockouts round turn intense after surprise eliminations

'The Voice' coaches Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, and Reba McEntire faced tough choices in the Battle Rounds

The latest episode of 'The Voice' Season 28 was laced with heartbreaks as more talented singers bid farewell to the beloved show. Packed with soulful vocals and magical performances, contestants left no stone unturned to prove themselves to be worthy of the competition. However, the coaches—Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, and Reba McEntire—once again had to make difficult decisions, and in the end, some dreams were shattered while others got another chance

(L-R) Niall Horan, Carson Daly, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, and Snoop Dogg in a production still from 'The Voice' season 28 (Image Source: Instagram | @nbcthevoice)

As per reports, Jerrell Melton faced Ralph Edwards from Team Snoop, performing 'Lose Control' by Teddy Swims. During rehearsals, celebrity advisors Lizzo and Snoop Dogg encouraged Melton to project more confidence on stage, as per MJSBIGBLOG The duo delivered a soulful, well-balanced battle, as the coaches praised both. Horan admired Melton's "pure, clean" voice and Ralph's "aggressive but controlled" delivery, while McEntire admitted it was a tough call but leaned toward Melton. Ultimately, Snoop Dogg called them both "superstars" before choosing Edwards as the winner, sending Melton home.

Next were Peyton Kyle and Shan Scott from Team Reba, who faced off with a heartfelt rendition of 'Don’t Dream It's Over' by Crowded House. Both were one-chair turns, but they blended beautifully, with Kyle's theatrical vocals and sharp falsetto contrasted nicely with Scott's smoky, husky tone. While the coaches were split, with Bublé favoring Kyle for his precision, Snoop admired Scott's retro flair. McEntire ultimately chose Kyle, eliminating Scott. In addition, Team Bublé’s Teo Ramdel and Elias Gomez performed 'Die With a Smile' by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, though their battle was shown in a montage.

Despite both delivering strong vocals, Bublé chose Ramdel, sending Gomez home. This was a tough loss, especially since Snoop Dogg reportedly wanted to steal Gomez but had already used his save. Meanwhile, on Team Niall, Dek of Hearts, a country trio and four-chair turn, battled Jack Austin, a theater-trained singer, on 'I Will Wait' by Mumford & Sons. Though an unusual matchup, both acts impressed with Dek's tight harmonies and Austin's pure tone. The coaches praised their chemistry, as McEntire admired their enthusiasm, Snoop loved Austin's stage energy, and Bublé leaned toward Dek. In the end, Horan chose Dek of Hearts. However, in a surprising turn of events, Bublé used his steal on Austin, keeping both acts in the competition.

Notably, following the conclusion of the Battle Rounds, the Knockout Round also kicked off. Team Reba and Team Niall were mentored by Joe Walsh, while Team Bublé and Team Snoop received guidance from Zac Brown, as per TV Insider. The round opened with Aubrey Nicole and Leyton Robinson from Team Reba. Aubrey delivered a heartfelt rendition of 'I'm Gonna Love You Through It' by Martina McBride, while Leyton performed 'I Could Use a Love Song' by Maren Morris. Ultimately, McEntire chose Nicole as the winner of the knockout.

Team Snoop's Kenny Iko and Ralph Edwards went head-to-head with powerhouse performances. Iko sang 'There Goes My Baby' by Usher, while Edwards performed 'Dive' by Ed Sheeran. In the end, Snoop Dogg crowned Edwards the winner. Next was Team Niall’s Ava Nat (his Battle Round save), who faced Sadie Dahl (his steal from Team Snoop) in an emotional showdown. Nat performed 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' by Olivia Newton-John, while Sadie sang 'Too Good at Goodbyes' by Sam Smith. Horan chose Nat as the winner.