Michael Bublé is blown away by 14-year-old contestant on ‘The Voice’ Battles—and we can totally see why

Bublé was captivated by the teenage contestant’s "gorgeous tonal quality" as he performed Grover Washington Jr. and Bill Withers' 'Just the Two of Us'

Michael Bublé is thoroughly impressed with a 'The Voice' Season 28 contestant! Following the heartbreaking eliminations in the Battle Round, the competition is now moving to the Knockout phase. Amidst this, Bublé was seen heaping praises on a 14-year-old contestant. The Grammy winner was so impressed with the teen singer's strong vocals that he openly declared that he has the "potential to become a star," and honestly, we can see why.

A screenshot of Michael Bublé from 'The Voice' (Image Source: YouTube | The Voice)

During the Monday, October 20 episode of 'The Voice,' a teenager, Max Chambers, battled Aarik Duncan in the Battle Round. Advisor Kelsea Ballerini praised both, noting Duncan's "warmth and richness" and Chambers' "sweet voice." Bublé discussed the tough decision, saying, "It's going to come down to the performance and me having the integrity to make an honest decision. Who was the best that day?" Both contestants delivered impressive performances, making the choice difficult, as per American Songwriter. Snoop Dogg praised both Chambers and Duncan but said he'd pick the young singer, with Niall Horan agreeing, though Reba McEntire disagreed.

Bublé admired Duncan's "gorgeous tonal quality" and Chambers' impressive range. Ultimately, Bublé chose Chambers, explaining, "Max has the ability and potential to become a star." Notably, at such a young age, Chambers already has extensive experience, having played young Michael Jackson in Broadway's 'MJ: The Musical.' He showcased his talent in 'The Voice' Blind Auditions with the Jackson 5's 'I Want You Back,' turning both McEntire and Bublé's chairs, and ultimately choosing the latter as his coach.

Chambers now advances to the Knockout Round, where he'll compete in a solo against a teammate, with winners moving on to the Playoffs to narrow the field for the Live shows. Notably, the second round of 'The Voice' Season 28 continued with the third set of Battles from the 12-artist teams of coaches Bublé, McEntire, Horan, and Dogg. Guest advisors assisted during rehearsals, with Lizzo for Team Snoop, Lewis Capaldi for Team Niall, Ballerini for Team Bublé, and Nick Jonas for Team Reba, as per Gold Derby.

Following the heartbreaking eliminations, the updated teams for 'The Voice' Season 28 are Team Bublé's Elias Gomez, Jazz McKenzie, Marty O'Reilly, Chambers, Max Cooper III, Rob Cole, Teo Ramdel, and Trinity, as per Gold Derby. Team Reba features Aaron Nichols, Aubrey Nicole, Austin Gilbert, Conrad Khalil, Cori Kennedy, Leyton Robinson, Peyton Kyle, Ryan Mitchell, and Shan Scott. Team Niall consists of Aiden Ross, Ava Nat, DEK of Hearts, Dustin Dale Gaspard, Jack Austin, Kayleigh Clark, Kirbi, Liam von Elbe, and Sadie Dahl. Team Snoop comprises Carolina Rodriguez, Jerrell Melton, Kenny Iko, Lauren Anderson, Mindy Miller, Natalia Albertini, Ralph Edwards, Toni Lorene, and Yoshihanaa.