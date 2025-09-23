'The Voice’ contestant wows coaches with soulful performance as he auditions just 3 days after emergency surgery

After flying to Los Angeles to audition, the 26-year-old singer was rushed to the hospital when his appendix ruptured

NBC's 'The Voice' has to be one of the few singing competitions on TV where aspiring singers not only get a renowned stage to showcase their talents but also receive guidance from veterans in the music industry. So, it's only fair that singers would never want to miss out on the chance to be on the show. In one such instance, a singer delivered a stellar blind audition despite undergoing an emergency surgery and secured a place on Reba McEntire's team.

The contestant in discussion is Peyton Kyle, whose performance prompted McEntire to turn her chair in 'The Voice' Season 28, according to The US Sun. Notably, after flying to Los Angeles to audition, the 26-year-old singer's appendix ruptured, requiring emergency surgery. Remarkably, just three days later, he made it to his Blind Audition. "I'm just blessed and thankful to be here three days after such a scary moment," Kyle said.

He added, "Everything that I overcome is part of my story, part of who I am. The next chapter’s all up to me. I realize that now more than ever." Kyle's audition was reportedly supported by an elderly couple who had met him at one of his shows and even gave him money to fund his audition. Performing Bruno Mars' 'Talking to the Moon,' he earned a one-chair turn from McEntire, who praised him, saying, "That was beautiful. I loved your voice when you started singing. It was sweet. It touched my heart…You just knocked it out of the ballpark for me," as per American Songwriter.

Reportedly, Horan and Michael Bublé admitted that Kyle's voice "blew them away" and confessed they made a mistake by not turning their chairs. When Bublé expressed regret, saying, "Peyton, you sounded great. I don't know what's going on with me today," the contestant hit back with a snarky remark. Peyton said, "That's okay. You watch," inviting laughter and cheers throughout the room.

Bublé quickly tried to recover, saying, "Respectfully, respectfully," after Kyle's comeback. Stunned by the response, he stood up and put his head in his hands. The singer added, "Peyton, let's be careful with each other's hearts right now, okay? Because my heart is tender, and let me tell you, you and I could end up together. So, let's say nice things to each other."