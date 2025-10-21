‘The Voice’ makes a major schedule change ahead of Knockouts—here’s everything you need to know

During the Knockouts, coaches Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg will be joined by two mega mentors

There has been a small change in the schedule of 'The Voice.' From this week, fans of the NBC singing competition will have to adjust their schedule to watch their favorite artists perform on Season 28 of the show. Up until now, the latest season of the fan-favorite singing show aired twice a week on both Monday as well as Tuesday nights. However, things won't be the same anymore. Moving forward, 'The Voice' will be airing only once a week, on Mondays at 8 pm ET on NBC. In case you fail to watch the episode on Monday, you can catch it on Peacock the next day.

The next new Tuesday episode will be airing on December 16, 2025. For the unversed, Season 28 of 'The Voice' is currently in the midst of its Battle Round, which officially started earlier this month on October 13. The talented singers who will survive the Battle Rounds will eventually make it to the Knockouts, which is scheduled to begin on October 27.

During the Knockouts, which is the third stage of the beloved singing show, the four coaches Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg will be joined by two mega mentors. For this season of 'The Voice', the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and multi-Grammy Award-winning Joe Walsh and the Grammy Award-winning multi-hyphenate Zac Brown will be serving as the mega mentors.

On the show, Walsh will be guiding the artists of Team Niall and Team Reba. On the other hand, Brown who is set to make his 'Voice' debut, will appear on the show to guide Bublé's and Dogg's teams. Each coach will be heading into the Knockout round with eight artists. The competition becomes intense in this stage as there are no steals or saves. The coaches select the winner from their team to advance to the playoffs which happens to be the last round before the Live Shows.