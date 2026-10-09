Who went home on ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ tonight? Episode 5 sees Sherry and Jay in danger

After a banishment at the third Round Table, the latest episode ended with a cliffhanger

Previously, ‘The Traitors’ Episode 4 ended with a third Round Table where Jay Vinnedge, a Faithful, was about to share his thoughts on Katie Fites being a Traitor. After three missions, the prize pot was $77,000. Right now, the castle has three Traitors, Joe Vanella, Katie, and Tomica Adams, while the rest are Faithfuls. The recently released Episode 5, titled “Wake of the Living Dead,” continued the Round Table. Jay mentioned the possibility that Katie is a Traitor and also pointed out a change in her body language. However, fellow participants didn’t believe him or his body language expert's advice. Niyyah also told the cameras that he might not even vote against those he's been accusing of being a Traitor.

A still from ‘Traitors: New Blood’ Episode 5 (Image Source: YouTube | @NBC)

Another player, Abby, shared her suspicions about Sherry, saying there were three Traitors in the castle. However, Sherry said Jay should be banished for causing chaos at the Round Table. Abby and Mark remained suspicious of Sherry. Later, the Round Table votes revealed that Sherry had received 11 votes, while Jay received 5. Michael also got one vote against him. As a result, Sherry was banished, but was later revealed as a Faithful.

A still from ‘Traitors: New Blood’ Episode 5 featuring Joe (Image Source: YouTube | @NBC)

Further in the episode, the remaining participants prepared for a funeral wake as one of their deaths was about to be revealed. For that, players who were on the list of being murdered were: Abby, Niyyah, Morgan, Victor, Mark, Kriste, and Clyde, along with Joe and Tomica from Traitors. To choose who will be killed, the three Traitors are given a task. Their task was to get a Faithful to choose an apple from the available fruits. Whoever caught the apple would be murdered in plain sight. Initially, Joe attempted to give the apple to Morgan but failed. Soon, Tomica tried too but failed. Victor had a chat with Abby regarding Tomica’s behavior and how she offered a fruit on the night of “murder in plain sight.” Joe got another apple and tried again. His targets were: Niyyah, Clyde, and Mark.

A still from ‘Traitors: New Blood’ Episode 5 featuring the show host Alan Cumming (Image Source: YouTube | @NBC)

At night, the show host, Alan Cumming escorted the participants to the grounds graveyard. They saw tombstones for each shortlisted player who was up for a kill. Nine participants were about to experience the “fear of death.” The host announced that nine of them would enter their own coffins as they were about to be “buried alive.” Additionally, he informed the participants that the Traitors were tasked with carrying out a “murder in plain sight.” Hearing that, Victor realized his suspicions were correct. The host then revealed the names of those who were safe from the murder. He announced Tomica, Kriste, Morgan, Abby, and Victor. However, the episode ended with Clyde, Joe, Mark, and Niyyah still in their coffins. The one who was “murdered” will be announced in the upcoming episode of ‘The Traitors: New Blood.’

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