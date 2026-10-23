Who was murdered on ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ tonight? Victor's fate hangs in the balance
‘The Traitors: New Blood’ Episode 7, titled “It’s Like Fighting Two Pigs Under a Blanket,” aired on October 22, 2026, and delivered an exciting twist. The episode featured the remaining Faithfuls: Shane Beatty, Abbey Benjamin, Morgan Cook, Wyatt Gillespie, Abby Lee, Kriste Lewis, Ben McDonnell, Clyde Moser, Jay Vinnedge, Victor Vollbrechthausen, and Mark Zgoda, along with the three Traitors: Joe, Tomica, and Katie.
Viewers witnessed Victor sticking to his Fruitgate theory, targeting Joe and Tomica as potential Traitors. However, fellow Faithfuls didn’t buy his side of the story. The prize pot is currently $97,000. The Traitors Joe, Tomica, and Katie planned an upcoming murder, potentially targeting Victor, so that their true identities as the Traitors stay secret. However, another Faithful was murdered, while Victor’s fate hangs in the balance, with a new twist announced by the show host, Alan Cumming.
This is a developing story…