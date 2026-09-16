How to vote for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 35 after Night 1 voting website glitch

During Night 1 of the latest premiere, viewers faced issues while voting via the show’s official website.

The recently premiered ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 35 Night 1 saw a voting glitch before the elimination. While viewers tried to vote for their favorite couple, some users could not cast their vote on ABC’s website. After the second performance, Julianne Hough announced that the online voting was down and asked viewers to vote via text. “A quick update for everyone who is voting at home. This is coming through live right now: Voting on ABC (.com) is currently down live. So please make sure that you guys are texting for everyone. We will keep you posted as the night goes on.”

​The co-host Alfonso Ribeiro also announced on stage that they were “still having online voting issues.” He added, “For tonight and tonight only, we are throwing out online votes. So text only tonight.” Listening to him, ‘DWTS’ judge Derek Hough joked, “Did we break it with the voting? This is kind of rad!” The co-host also joked and added, “We’re breaking stuff around here.” Notably, viewers also witnessed another issue. For text voting, viewers were confused when casting votes for Conner Leavitt and Connor Wood. To vote for Conner Leavitt, fans had to text Conner L, while for Connor Wood, they had to text Connor W. The similarity in the celebrity ‘contestants’ names and the text-only voting made things even more complicated. For now, fans were asked to vote by text only.

​Later in the episode, fans watched ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Conner Levitt and ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ winner Adele Zaikman get eliminated from the competition. For the ‘DWTS’ fans looking forward to voting for their favorite couples, the show’s Instagram has shared the text details for each contestant. While Night 1 was for male contestants, the upcoming ‘DWTS’ Night 2 will feature female contestants. To vote for the next episode, fans can vote online via the show’s official website.

​Fans can also vote via SMS during the live voting window for each episode. Voting opens at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT and closes after the episode’s final performance. Fans can use either voting method during the live broadcast. Interestingly, fans can cast up to 10 votes on the website and 10 votes by SMS. So, each user can cast 20 votes. To send an SMS, fans must text the keyword during voting hours to 21523. The keyword details for each celebrity contestant are displayed on screen during the live broadcast, and they can also be found on the show’s social media.