Who was eliminated on ‘DWTS’ tonight? A perfect score wasn’t enough to secure one couple’s spot

Ezra Frech and Harry Shum Jr found themselves in the bottom two in the latest episode of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 35

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 35 has reached its penultimate week, with only six couples remaining: Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold, and Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson. Each couple performed two dances, one in a ballroom style and the other in a Latin style. The episode also featured a special pro routine to 'edamame' by bbno$ featuring Rich Brian.

A still of Connor and Rylee from 'DWTS' (Image Source: X | @officialdwts)

Connor and Rylee were first to take the stage. They performed a jive (Latin) to Elvis Presley's 'Blue Suede Shoes.' During the rehearsal package, Rylee told Connor they needed to "marry" two elements in their routine: "their energy" and "improved technique." Two of the most eye-catching moments came when Connor jumped over Rylee and later pulled off a split jump. Bruno Tonioli pointed out that he lost timing towards the end. “Great performance, maybe the shoes need changing,” he said. Carrie Ann Inaba asked Connor to enjoy the moment more. "I want to see all that confidence come back," she said. Derek Hough "respectfully disagreed" with Carrie Ann. "I think you were really enjoying that dance," he said. But he did point out that Connor got flat-footed at times. All three judges scored them 8s, bringing their total to 24.

A still of Harry and Jenna from 'DWTS' (Image Source: X | @officialdwts)

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson were next. They performed a paso doble (Latin) to 'We Found Love' by Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris. During the rehearsal package, Harry said that being on the show changed his life. He “feels more like a ballroom dancer now. I can’t believe that I’m saying that.” Jenna then said she purposefully held off on doing a paso doble until the semi-finals, because she wanted the big stage to showcase Harry's "power." Harry was front and centre throughout the dance, especially during his eye-catching knee walks. “That was a paso doble of the season,” Carrie Ann said. “You owned every step.” Derek was so impressed he called Harry the "prince of paso.” Bruno appreciated the chemistry and called them “two equally powered dancers at the peak of their form.” All judges scored them a 10, giving them the perfect 30.

A still of Maura and Mark from 'DWTS' (Image Source: X | @officialdwts)

Maura and Mark arrived on the stage with something to prove. They performed a samba (Latin) to 'Samba Vocalizado' by Luciano Perrone. During the rehearsal package, Maura told Mark that this show was the “hardest thing” she’d ever done. She kicked off the routine with a series of body rolls before launching into a sizzling samba. The audience and judges were all spellbound. “I need to stress how beautifully satisfying — what an exhibition of a samba that was,” said Derek. Carrie Ann called Maura's execution "brilliant." "If dance is a language, you enunciated this beautifully, every syllable spoken like poetry," she said. The couple received all 10s, which made Maura collapse to the floor. “I love the samba!” Maura screamed. In the second round, Ezra and Daniella performed a Jive (Latin) to ‘Footloose’ by Kenny Loggins. Their performance stole the show, and Ezra’s four split-jumps in a row left everyone in awe. Bruno loved the performance. “A star is born!” he said. All the judges gave them a 10, which, combined with their earlier score of 27, brought their total to 57.

A still of Ezra and Daniella from 'DWTS' (Image Source: X | @officialdwts)

Amber and Pasha took on a Viennese Waltz (ballroom) to ‘Dangerous Woman’ by Ariana Grande. The duo put on a swoon-worthy routine. Derek was left captivated and specifically pointed out Amber’s impeccable spins. “You are the most consistent competitor in this competition. Every week you create something that takes our breath away,” he added. Amber earned all 10s from the judges, her second perfect score of the night, bringing her total to 60. Harry and Jenna also took on a Quickstep to 'Valerie' and earned their second perfect score of the night.

After all the performances, the semi-finalists gathered on the stage as Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro began calling out the safe couples. Ezra and Harry were the last ones remaining, and unfortunately, Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson were eliminated. To find out who wins the Len Goodman Mirrorball, tune in to ABC and Disney+ next Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT.