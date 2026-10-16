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Who went home on ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ tonight? Episode 6 sees major betrayal as new threat emerges

Another Faithful was banished from the game after a majority of the participants turned against him
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 56 MINUTES AGO
A still from ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ (Cover Image Source: X | @TheTraitorsUS)
A still from ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ (Cover Image Source: X | @TheTraitorsUS)

The latest episode of ‘The Traitors: New Blood’, titled 'A Murder of Necessity,' featured the remaining Faithfuls and Traitors in the castle. Previously, viewers witnessed three missions and no successful banishments. At the moment, the prize pot contains $77,000, with Joe, Tomica, and Katie as the three Traitors hiding among the Faithfuls. The remaining contestants include Shane Beatty, Abbey Benjamin, Morgan Cook, Michael Foote, Wyatt Gillespie, Niyyah Hayes, Abby Lee, Kriste Lewis, Ben McDonnell, Clyde Moser, Jay Vinnedge, Victor Vollbrechthausen, and Mark Zgoda. Previously, Episode 5 ended with the selected contestants entering their tombs after host Alan Cumming instructed them to do so.

A still from ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ (Cover Image Source: NBCUniversal)

The latest episode picked up from the night when Joe, Clyde, and Mark got out of their coffins, while Niyyah didn’t. Instead, her tombstone was set ablaze, meaning she was murdered. Joe also told fellow Traitors Tomica and Katie that he had to murder a Faithful who was close to the three of them. Meanwhile, Katie and Tomica discussed Victor’s suspicions about Tomica after she offered fruit to fellow contestants as part of the murder-in-plain-sight twist. Interestingly, Victor also told Mark and Morgan about his suspicions, which are now referred to as his “fruitgate” theory. However, the two laughed off his concerns, while Mark enjoyed the fruit Joe had tossed to him earlier.

Further in the episode, the participants were divided into two groups for the mission, earning an additional $20,000 for the prize pot. Later, at the Round Table, Victor talked about how Niyyah was killed by the participants who were her closest allies. Again, he brought up Tomica's name and reflected on how she offered the fruit. However, Tomica defended her actions, explaining that she was simply showing “Southern hospitality.” Abby shared her suspicions about Wyatt while Katie referred to Michael as “overly confident.” Abbey, Clyde, and Ben also found Michael suspicious after hearing Katie’s assessment.

A still from ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ featuring Michael (Image Source: NBCUniversal)

Later, when it was time to vote, Victor was the only contestant who voted for Tomica, while Tomica, Michael, and Jay voted for Victor. Wyatt also received three votes. Michael received the most votes, with eight contestants, including some of his closest allies, voting against him. He was subsequently eliminated from the game. Everyone was shocked to learn that even Michael was a Faithful, meaning they had voted out the wrong person. By the end of the episode, Joe and Tomica realized that they might have to “kill” Victor to protect their real identities in the competition.

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