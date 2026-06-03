Who are Tyrone and Margo? Meet inspiring ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 couple who just blew judges away

Tyrone and Margo play with knives and a crossbow during their audition for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21.

Love was in the air from the moment Tyrone and Margo entered the 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 stage. The duo flaunted a fiery get-up as judges shot their questions. Tyrone introduced Margo as his "wife" and called their act 'Tyrone & Margo.' He proceeded to give a little back story. They apparently met during a show where Margo "proposed to work with me," and Howie Mandel continued, "Then you proposed to live with her." The love story made the audience erupt in cheers. Later on, the duo revealed another sad chapter of their lives, which made their relationship stronger. Cowell got down to business and asked the duo, "Why do you think it is good enough to win?" Tyrone confidently answered, "We want to present something that has not been done before."

Tyrone and Margo in a still from AGT (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

Minutes into their performance, knives were out. The entire studio was shell-shocked when they saw Tyrone preparing to aim at Margo. He began throwing knives one by one in her direction. Margo skillfully dodged them, and they all ended up stuck on a board. The sequence with Tyrone's confidence and Margo's elegance felt like a dangerous version of pasodoble. Margo then changed from a raging bull to a magician's assistant as she struck a pose before another board, with a balloon in hand. Tyrone also changed his weapon, now using a crossbow to target his subject. The audience gasped collectively when his arrow went through the balloon.

Tyrone and Margo in a still from AGT (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

After this, Margo took the lead, and Tyrone became the target. He went ahead of the board and posed with two balloons. Margo beautifully stretched and sent two arrows to pierce the balloons. Tyrone then presented an apple on his head, which also smashed, thanks to Margo. The last segment put Margo on a rotating platform with three circular targets. Tyrone hit all knives except one on the board. For the balloon on the helm, he used his arrow and ended up being bang on target. The duo closed the performance with a killer pose and received a standing ovation.

Tyrone and Margo in a still from AGT (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

In the post-performance interview, Cowell asked the duo whether anything ever went wrong in their act. "Two years ago, we had a big accident in one of the live shows. One of the knives hit her (Margo) face and stuck in the eye," Tyrone confessed. He tried to lighten the situation by saying that for this reason, Margo now shoots at him. Sofia Vergara immediately asked about Margo's eye's present state. "I am now just using one eye," the stunner responded. She further elaborated that her affected eye now functions at only 30%.

Margo later revealed to Terry Crews how Tyrone was there with her during that taxing period. He held her hand no matter what, and it was because of that faith that she is now standing here. Cowell appreciated their resilience, while Mandel called their performance a "bloody good audition." Sofia and Mel B also sang their praises. Unsurprisingly, the duo got 'yes' from all four judges. The couple were extremely happy, and walked off thanking the judges and the audience. 'America's Got Talent' returns next Tuesday with new episodes, which will stream the next day on Peacock.