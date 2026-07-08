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Who is Nene Royal? Thai teen 'AGT' guitarist stuns judges with vocal range and guitar skills

Nene Royal wowed the judges on 'AGT,' earning four yeses with her powerful guitar-backed performance of The Cranberries' 'Zombie'.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Nene Royal performs The Cranberries' 'Zombie' on 'America’s Got Talent' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | AGT)
Nene Royal performs The Cranberries' 'Zombie' on 'America’s Got Talent' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | AGT)

TNene Royal became one of the latest contestants to draw attention on 'America’s Got Talent' after singing and playing guitar during her audition. The Phuket, Thailand, performer stepped onto the NBC stage at 15, one day before turning 16, and told the judges she wanted to become “a superstar touring the world.” She chose The Cranberries’ 'Zombie' for her audition and performed the song with an electric guitar while her father watched from the side of the stage. By the end of the performance, Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Simon Cowell had all voted yes, sending her through to the next round.

Nene Royal sings during her 'America’s Got Talent' audition (Image Source: YouTube | AGT)
Nene Royal sings during her 'America’s Got Talent' audition (Image Source: YouTube | AGT)

Royal had already built a large social media following before her 'AGT' appearance. She began her music journey by teaching herself guitar through online videos. She has more than three million followers across platforms, where she is known for singing and guitar clips. On 'AGT,' Royal told the judges she started playing guitar at age seven, which made the audition a direct extension of the skill she has been developing for years. Her audition aired during the latest round of 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 auditions, which aired on Tuesday. Her performance gave viewers a clear look at both sides of her act, as she did not rely solely on vocals or guitar. She opened with the instrument, moved through the song’s bigger vocal moments, and used the rock arrangement to show why she had been introduced as both a singer and a guitarist.

The judges responded strongly after the performance. Vergara told Royal, “That was spectacular. You have a very big chance to do really good in this competition,” before adding, “I loved it.” Mandel focused on the surprise of the audition and said, “You are such a surprise (with your) energy and the rock ‘n’ roll. You are a rock star, young lady, you really are.” Mel B praised Royal’s vocal control and guitar playing, telling her she could “kill it” on the guitar and calling the combination “a match made in heaven.” Cowell also commented on the tone of Royal’s voice and said the less polished parts of the performance helped the audition stand out for him. “The tone of your voice, it was like really authentic,” he said. He added that “even the fact it was all a bit messy actually made, for me, the audition really good.” The comments made it clear that the judges were not only reacting to her age, but also to the way she carried the song on stage.

Nene Royal performs The Cranberries' 'Zombie' on 'America’s Got Talent' (Image Source: YouTube | AGT)
Nene Royal performs The Cranberries' 'Zombie' on 'America’s Got Talent' (Image Source: YouTube | AGT)

Royal moved ahead after receiving Four Yeses from the judging panel. The result means she remains in the 'AGT' competition after her audition, though the show has not yet revealed how far she will go in the season. Her audition stood out because it combined live guitar, rock vocals, and a personal backstory tied to years of practice. 'America’s Got Talent' season 21 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC, with new episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock in the US. Royal’s audition is also available through the show’s official social media and YouTube channels.

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