Where was 'Mayday' filmed? Real-life locations behind Ryan Reynolds' spy thriller

Ryan Reynolds’ 'Mayday' is a Cold War spy thriller that brings its 1987 story to life through carefully selected real-world filming locations.

Apple TV’s ‘Mayday’ sends Ryan Reynolds behind enemy lines, but the Cold War adventure was filmed far from the Soviet Union. Directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the 1987-set action comedy stars Reynolds as U.S. Navy pilot Lieutenant Troy 'Assassin' Kelly.

His secret mission over Russian territory goes wrong, leaving him stranded behind enemy lines. His unlikely lifeline is Nikolai Ustinov, an eccentric former KGB agent played by Kenneth Branagh. ‘Mayday’ premieres globally on Apple TV on September 4.

The production used locations across Canada and Hungary, with Montreal and Budapest serving as the main filming bases. The filmmakers also used real aerial photography for some fighter-jet sequences, with that work taking place in southern France. Montreal became one of the main filming locations for ‘Mayday’ in 2024. Production started in the city in March under the working title ‘Blackbird.’

The city also underwent a major makeover for scenes set in 1980s San Diego. One of the biggest transformations took place along Sainte-Catherine Street in Montreal’s Village. Crews turned part of the street into San Diego’s historic Gaslamp Quarter.

A still from 'Mayday' — (Image Source: YouTube | Apple TV)

The production added palm trees, vintage cars, period storefronts, and signs reading “Welcome to Gaslamp Quarter.” The location made Montreal stand in for Southern California in the film’s 1987 timeline. Reynolds was also photographed filming in the area while wearing a U.S. Navy uniform. The production used other Montreal-area locations as well. Scenes were filmed at Manoir D’Youville in Chateauguay, while Deli Plus near Villeray Street and Papineau Avenue was transformed with a retro McDonald’s-style facade.

Hungary became another major base for ‘Mayday.’ IMDb lists Budapest and Korda Studios among the film’s locations. Korda Studios is located in Etyek, roughly 25 kilometers west of Budapest, and provides facilities suitable for the production’s larger sets and action work. One of the most recognizable locations was Heroes’ Square. The production dressed the landmark with Soviet-era military vehicles, red flags, and other period details to create the setting for a Moscow military parade. The use of Budapest helped the film recreate the look of the Soviet Union without having to film in Russia.

A still from 'Mayday' — (Image Source: YouTube | Apple TV)

The Hungarian shoot extended beyond Budapest. Dunaujvaros was used for Soviet-era street scenes, with production activity centered around Vasmu Road and the Lower Danube promenade. A large ballistic missile carrier appeared during filming, adding to the scale of the Cold War setting.

Period vehicles and Soviet-style decorations helped turn the Hungarian locations into streets from the film’s 1987 timeline. Production activity took place around Rakoczi Road, Pecsko Road, Marcius 15 Street, Erzsebet Square, and Fo Square. Wartburgs, Trabants, and other period vehicles helped establish the Soviet-era setting. The absence of the principal stars suggested that the shoot involved background or second-unit work. The Baracs area near the M8 motorway was also linked to production activity involving a similar missile-carrier vehicle.

‘Mayday’ did not rely solely on digital effects for its aerial action. Directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein revealed that the production filmed practical fighter-jet photography in southern France. The aerial work added real aircraft footage to the movie’s Cold War action sequences. That approach helped the filmmakers give the flight scenes a more practical feel.

Kenneth Branagh as Nikolai Ustinov and Ryan Reynolds as Lieutenant Troy 'Assassin' Kelly in a still from 'Mayday' — (Image Source: YouTube | Apple TV)

The production footprint was therefore spread across several countries. Montreal provided the main Canadian base and doubled for 1980s San Diego. Hungary supplied Budapest, Korda Studios, and several Soviet-style urban locations. Southern France contributed aerial photography. Some production databases also list San Diego, California, as a filming location. Production records are less clear about which scenes, if any, featuring the main cast were filmed there.