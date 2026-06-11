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‘Love Island’ USA and ‘Survivor’ stars join ‘Destination X’ Season 2 cast — here’s who’s competing

Celebrity cast members from ‘Love Island’ USA, ‘Traitors’, and ‘Big Brother’ are set to start their journey in the highly anticipated NBC competition series.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
‘Destination X’ Season 2 cast members (L-R) Aesha Scott, Nic Vansteenberghe, and Kaylor Martin (Cover Image Source: NBC)
‘Destination X’ Season 2 cast members (L-R) Aesha Scott, Nic Vansteenberghe, and Kaylor Martin (Cover Image Source: NBC)

NBC finally revealed the celebrity contestants joining their hit show ‘Destination X’ Season 2. Fans are all set to witness six reality TV show stars from popular franchises, including ‘The Traitors’, ‘Love Island’ USA, ‘Survivor’, and more. The debut season of the reality show was a major hit, reaching the top and becoming the #1 new show during Summer 2025 with over 20 million viewers. So now, ‘Destination X’ is returning with a promise to take viewers to globally popular destinations and feature renowned cast members. Hosted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the show features a uniquely blacked-out ‘Destination X’ bus. It takes contestants to various destinations where they are supposed to guess their destination correctly after seeing only part of a popular landmark.

‘Destination X’ Season 2 cast members Aesha Scott and Kaylor Martin (Image Source: NBC)
‘Destination X’ Season 2 cast members Aesha Scott and Kaylor Martin (Image Source: NBC)

Coming to the celebrity contestants joining ‘Destination X’ Season 2: Dan Gheesling (from ‘The Traitors’ and ‘Big Brother’), Wendell Holland (from ‘Survivor’), Kaylor Martin (From ‘Love Island’ USA, and ‘Love Island: Beyond the Villa’), Tiffany Mitchell (From ‘The Traitors’, ‘Big Brother’, and ‘The Challenge’), Aesha Scott (from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ and ‘Below Deck Down Under’), and Nic Vansteenberghe (From ‘Love Island’ USA.) Along with celebrity contestants, seven civilians will also be part of the cast: Will Anderson, 27 (From St. Louis, Missouri), Lauren Barnwell, 21 (From San Francisco, California), Amun Cosme, 34 (From Warner Robins, Georgia), Lacy Dollar, 47 (From Mudford, Alabama), Matthew Gaston, 30 (From San Antonio, Texas), Dalen Michaels, 24 (From Boca Raton, Florida), and Sasha Sloane, 29 (From Salt Lake City, Utah).

JaNa Craig is a day trader (YouTube/@
JaNa Craig from Love Island USA (Image Source: YouTube/@Peacock)

The travel competition series’ debut season featured ‘The Bachelor’ Season 24 and ‘The Traitors’ star Peter Weber, ‘Love Island’ USA Season 6 fan-favorite contestant JaNa Craig, along with ‘Big Brother’ Season 19 winner Josh Martinez. Additionally, Heidi Klum also appeared on the show as a special celebrity guest. In Season 1, the three finalists were Rick Szabo, Biggy Bailey, and Peter Weber, while Rick emerged as the winner and took home the grand cash prize of $250,000. He won the reality show after correctly guessing their final location, which was London’s Big Ben. Witnessing how the show’s first season gained millions of viewers across the globe, it is back with even more exciting celebrity contestants and additional cast members. 

As of now, ‘Destination X’ Season 2 is going through the post-production phase and is scheduled to premiere in 2027. For viewers who might not know, the show is based on the Belgian format, where contestants travel blindfolded and are tasked with finding “where the ‘X’ they are.” Each episode features iconic landmarks located across extraordinary venues. While exploring these destinations, contestants also get to enjoy local culture and tourist destinations. Witnessing strangers teaming up to gain an advantage in the uncertain game, it is surely a perk for viewers. With new alliances forming, they also go through rivalries, and that heats up the competition even more. 

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