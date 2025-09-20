‘The Voice’ drops season 28 sneak peek — and what Michael Bublé does to Niall Horan has everyone laughing

Snoop Dogg rhymes, Reba McEntire brings props, and Michael Bublé keeps everyone in check (literally)

‘The Voice’ is gearing up for a lively return, and NBC just dropped an early peek at what’s coming in Season 28. The exclusive first-look video was released on the show’s official YouTube channel on September 4. The one-minute trailer shows that not only are the coaches back in their iconic red chairs, but they’re also bringing more personality, playful antics, and fresh energy than ever before. This season’s coaching lineup features music icons from across genres: Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg. While fans already know the competition gets heated when four superstars fight for the best voices, the clip also shows how the coaches have their share of fun behind the scenes.

Snoop Dogg, who is making his second appearance as a coach, leaned straight into his signature lyrical style while vying for a contestant. Rather than giving a straightforward pitch, the rapper freestyled his way into persuasion. “It took me all this time to get real—only you can seal the deal based off of the way that you feel,” he told a hopeful, earning laughs from the crowd. At 53, the hip-hop legend seems to be as sharp and entertaining as ever, showing that his chair-turns will be anything but predictable. Country superstar Reba McEntire, back for her fourth season, came fully prepared with props.

In a hilarious twist, she handed out folding fans printed with her own face to the studio audience. When she found herself fighting for a contestant, she turned to her new army of “fans” for help. “Fans, who should they go with?” she asked, as the crowd waved their Reba-themed fans in unison. It was a lighthearted moment that showed exactly why viewers adore McEntire: she knows how to play the game with humor and heart. Two-time winning coach Niall Horan also brought back his trademark charm. The 31-year-old ‘Heaven’ singer complimented a contestant on her song choice, only for her to take things in a very unexpected direction.

As quoted by People, “I love you! I know where you have birthmarks,” the contestant exclaimed, leaving Horan wide-eyed and speechless. The moment sparked laughter from the other coaches and reminded fans why Horan has quickly become one of the show’s most entertaining personalities. Michael Bublé, who is fresh off back-to-back wins in Seasons 26 and 27, once again proved that his playful spirit is alive and well. In one scene, he decided to enforce some tongue-in-cheek discipline. “When somebody’s a bad boy, we put them in the penalty box. Now you get two minutes for looking too good,” the 49-year-old singer joked as he boxed in Horan’s chair, much to the delight of the audience.

As if the coaches’ antics weren’t enough, 'The Voice' Season 28 is introducing a brand-new feature called the Carson Callback. Longtime host Carson Daly explained the addition in the sneak peek, saying, “Sometimes I see great singers fall through the cracks and I’ve never been able to do anything about it until right now.” While details are still under wraps, it appears Daly will now have the power to bring back overlooked talent. It’s a move that could shake up the competition in exciting ways. Fans won’t have to wait long to see the drama unfold. ‘The Voice’ Season 28 premieres on Monday, September 22, on NBC. New episodes will air twice a week, Mondays and Tuesdays, at 8 pm ET. Judging from the first-look clip, ‘The Voice’ Season 28 isn’t just back; it’s better than ever.