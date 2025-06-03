Carrie Underwood reflects on emotional ‘American Idol’ journey amid rumors she won’t return next season

Carrie Underwood debuted as a judge on 'American Idol', replacing long-term judge Katy Perry in season 23. Even though fans had reservations about Underwood's capabilities as a judge, the 'All American Girl' singer slowly made her way into their hearts. From winning season 4 to being a judge on the show, Underwood's journey has been one wild ride. During her 'Idol to Icon' series, reflecting on her winning moment, Underwood said, "Let’s look back at when you made me the winner of ‘American Idol.’ Thanks again to everyone who voted, by the way. I see you. Thank you all so much for everything."

After watching her winning performance, fighting through the tears, the country singer told the viewers, “I think about my … ” she began, before noting, “I’m going to get emotional.” She continued, "I think my journey on 'American Idol' all the time, because it’s so grand, it’s so unbelievable,” she said. "And then everything that’s happened since then, it just sounds insane. If I hadn’t made that one decision in my life, my life would be completely different. It’s just a blessed journey that I’ve been on," she added. The country star confessed, "I do not doubt in my mind that I wouldn’t be doing anything like the life I have now if it weren’t for ‘American Idol.'"

Following the emotional crescendo 'Before He Cheats' singer also shared a journal entry from the season 4 finale where she wrote, “I can’t believe I’ll be in the finale! I am so excited. I honestly think I’ll come in second, but that’s fine with me,” she read. “I’m ready to take over the country music scene. Well, this is it, one more night — and I will either be the next American Idol or I will be the next 'American Idol' runner-up.” Underwood also shared the journal entry after the winning moment, noting that her “heart beat fast” while awaiting the announcement. “The crowd went wild, I immediately started crying,” the singer read. “It was a beautiful moment."

Fans also couldn't stop raving about Underwood. Expressing their love for the singer, a viewer wrote on the YouTube comment section of the video, "Loved Carrie on this season. Hope she's back next season. She's back, lots of us are back." Echoing the sentiment, another viewer asked, “Now the only question is WILL Carrie be back next year to judge?” Praising Underwood for her impact on the show, a netizen added, “Love Carrie and so glad we have her bringing us the best country music.” It's clear many viewers now see her as an essential part of the show's evolving legacy.

Speaking of her Underwood's stint behind the judges panel, an insider told The Sun, "After all the bumps this season, and the beginning was bumpy, the people that matter in the decision making, the powers that be, really love Carrie. They feel a certain protectiveness toward her." The source added, “They’ve defended any setbacks and criticism she’s endured this season and would gladly have her back. The ball is more in Carrie’s court.” However, Underwood's future as a judge remains uncertain. "She’s on the fence about coming back, there were times this season I think she would’ve said ‘no’ to returning,” the source shared. “But as she’s found her place within the role, it’s grown on her more, but it wouldn’t surprise anyone on set if she doesn’t return.”