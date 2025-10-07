14-year-old rocker blows ‘The Voice’ coaches away with her Alanis Morissette cover, earns 3-chair turns

At just 14, Vinya’s gritty vocals on ‘The Voice’ wowed the coaches and earned her a coveted spot on Team Reba.

NBC's 'The Voice' Season 28 is a gift that keep giving. Premiered on Monday September 22, the singing reality show has been enchanting fans with its stellar blind auditions. In one standout instance, a 14-year-old singer's voice left the mentors completely enamored. So much so that Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé battled it out to get her on their team.

The contestant in discussion is Vinya Chhabra. "This opportunity is so insane to have," Chhabra said before taking the stage for her audition. She further added, "I think there needs to be more women in rock. I hope to inspire young girls who want to be rockers." Staying true to her passion, Chhabra delivered a powerful rendition of Alanis Morissette's 'Ironic,' showcasing her gritty vocals and stage confidence, which earned her three chair turns from the Coaches, as per American Songwriter.

After her standout performance, McEntire praised the young rocker's confidence and presence, saying she loved her "voice and attitude." Bublé added a touch of humor, noting that his chair turn was a patriotic move since he was "representing [his] country" by turning for a fellow Canadian's song. Snoop Dogg was equally impressed, telling Chhabra she packed "a powerful punch," and adding, "You're not nervous, you're not afraid, you're just taking it in. Those are superstar qualities." When it came time to choose, Chhabra picked as her coach.

The country legend was thrilled, later sharing, "The young contestants on this show are like sponges. They really want to learn. They really want to grow." Notably, another singer, Shan Scott, won over McEntire at the very last moment with her performance of 'Wish I Knew You.' McEntire praised her, saying, "She has that little raspy thing going and the more she sang, the more I fell in love with her voice. I’m so glad I didn't have to fight for her," as per TV Insider. Bublé added, "I loved your voice, you have a wonderful rasp."

Coach Niall Horan admitted, "I'm sorry I didn't turn, but I'm glad you're on the show.” Shan ultimately joined Team Reba. Reportedly, during the fifth Blind auditions for Season 28, Horan had four artists, Snoop and Bublé had two each, and McEntire had none. By the end of the episode, two more artists chose their team from all four coaches, as per Gold Derby. During the Blind Auditions, coaches sit with their backs turned and press a button if they want to work with a performer. If multiple coaches turn, the artist selects which team to join. Each coach also has one block to prevent another from claiming an artist, and by the end of the round, all coaches will have 12 artists on their teams.