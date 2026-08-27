Harry Jowsey hints at new romance during ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ reunion and fans think they know who it is

After Harry and Amber confirmed their split, fans have spotted Harry with another model on numerous occasions, which sparked dating rumors

The recently released ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ reunion revealed Harry Jowsey and Amber Mozo’s split. The two got married on the Netflix show, but they are no longer together. The former couple confirmed they ended their relationship in January 2026, two months after their wedding was filmed on the reality show. During the reunion, Harry and Amber disagreed over how their relationship ended. Earlier, fans witnessed Harry choosing Amber over another potential mate, Dannelle. Referring to how things unfolded, Amber told him in the reunion, “You’re untruthful. You were buying me a house. You f*****g reaching out to Dannelle. Harry, everyone has watched you lie and lie and lie. We’re sick of it. Don’t waste my f*****g time. We’re here to talk. Even with those glasses, you can’t see clearly. You’ve wasted my time. Do not waste my time now.”

A still from ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ reunion featuring Harry and Amber (Image Source: Netflix)

Since the two are no longer together, fans have been wondering about who Harry Jowsey is dating now. While he has not officially confirmed his relationship, he told the host, Hayley Baylee, “Walking into this, I was hopeful that it was the right situation, and that I’d find my person. Unfortunately, I didn’t, but I learned so much about myself. I learned so much about what I want, and what I definitely don’t want in a person.” He further added, “I’m grateful that I did this because it led me to my forever person. I couldn’t be more grateful.” Witnessing him saying that his split from Amber led him to finding his “forever person” sparked fresh speculation regarding his current relationship status and dating.

A still from ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ reunion featuring Danelle (Image Source: Netflix)

Further in the reunion, Harry added, “I understand that everyone is entitled to their own feelings and opinions, but at the end of the day, I’ve got the most amazing love and the most amazing human in my life. And I wouldn’t change any of this for the world, because I wouldn’t have met her if I didn’t go through this. I’m really grateful that the universe made this all happen and brought me to my peace and my person.” However, he did not reveal any names at the reunion. Some of the fans have been speculating that his “forever person” might be Olivia Phillips, an Australian model and influencer. The two have been spotted together. Although neither has confirmed their relationship, fans have spotted them together on several occasions.

A video posted by @jbtraacker on X on February 25, 2026, shows Harry and Olivia walking off the court after the game ended. Another video featuring the two sitting together, with Harry resting his hand on Olivia’s leg, also sparked rumors that they are together. Another incident was Olivia spending her birthday in May in Bali, which is also where Harry visited. Seeing these coincidences, some fans are convinced that Harry Jowsey is currently dating Olivia Phillips.