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'The Boys' star opens up on his true feelings about Homelander ahead of show's finale

A prominent 'The Boys' star reflects on his complicated relationship with Homelander ahead of ‘The Boys’ finale.
BY ANKIT RAJ
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Antony Starr in a still from 'The Boys' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @primevideo)
Antony Starr in a still from 'The Boys' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @primevideo)

Prime Video’s superhero satire series ‘The Boys’ is racing toward its finale. Daveed Diggs, who joined the final season to play the controversial supe Oh Father, shared his thoughts on his character’s dealings with the show’s terrifying central villain, Homelander. During his conversation with TV Insider, Diggs shed light on the actions of his mysterious character, as Oh Father presented a dangerous person like Homelander as a god-like figure. In the seventh episode, ‘The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother’s Milk,’ he further pushed this idea through test screenings of propaganda videos.

(L-R) Antony Starr as Homelander and Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy on 'The Boys' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @PrimeVideo)
(L-R) Antony Starr as Homelander and Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy on 'The Boys' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @PrimeVideo)

Diggs was asked whether his character truly believed in what he was promoting or was hiding his true feelings about Homelander to protect himself from the psychics. “I think as an overseer of the psychics, he’s not super worried about that. But he’s worried… It definitely got out of hand. He definitely thought he could control the thing that he really had no control over,” he said. “And so, yeah, I think that in those episodes in particular is when it all starts to crumble for him. He’s really caught in having to actually account for faith, I think, for the first time in a very long time.”

Antony Starr as Homelander in 'The Boys' Season 5 (Image Credit: Prime Video | Youtube)
Antony Starr as Homelander in 'The Boys' Season 5 (Image Credit: Prime Video | Youtube)

Oh Father has become one of the season’s most intriguing additions. To keep his church business booming, he has been using psychic supes to aid Homelander’s growing movement and eliminate anyone who threatens it. Homelander now rules over a deeply divided America while ‘The Boys’ struggle to stop him before it is too late. Fans will have to tune in to the finale to see how the story concludes. In the meantime, Diggs shared his favorite moment while filming the show. “I loved almost every scene I got to do, but I was so happy that I got put on one of The Deep’s podcast episodes because I think that manosphere-like podcast thread is so funny, and I was incredibly happy to get to be in there to see all the insane posters on the wall.”

Starlight vs. Oh Father in 'The Boys' Season 5 (Image Credit: Prime Video | Youtube)
Starlight vs. Oh Father in 'The Boys' Season 5 (Image Credit: Prime Video | Youtube)

‘The Boys’ is based on the graphic comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and was brought to the small screen by creator Eric Kripke. Since its debut in 2019, the series has become a global phenomenon, inspiring countless memes, discussions, and fan theories. As the show mostly deals with morally grey characters, viewers often find themselves conflicted as events unfold. With the fate of the world depending on a handful of individuals, the story’s ultimate conclusion is highly anticipated. The finale of Prime Video’s flagship series airs on Wednesday.

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