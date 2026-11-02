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‘Tracker’ adds ‘Lost’ fan favorite as Colter’s reluctant partner in Season 4

A familiar face from ‘Lost’ joins ‘Tracker’ Season 4 as a rewardist whose priorities clash with Colter Shaw’s, setting up an uneasy partnership when their assignments overlap.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in ‘Tracker’ (Image Source: CBS)
Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in ‘Tracker’ (Image Source: CBS)

Colter Shaw’s next assignment comes with company he didn’t ask for. ‘Tracker’ is in its fourth season, with its lead character still “wrestling with hard truths about his family’s history.” The work keeps coming, though, and another rewardist is about to cross his path. Sharing an assignment doesn’t mean the two men will see eye to eye.

Josh Holloway, known to ‘Lost’ viewers as James “Sawyer” Ford, will guest star opposite Justin Hartley, Deadline reported. He plays Luke Kelsol, bringing another professional reward seeker into Colter’s orbit. This is an announced guest appearance, with no recurring involvement confirmed. The news also comes with a first look at Holloway and Hartley together in character.

Josh Holloway in a still from ‘Colony’ (Image Source: USA Network | Photo by Isabella Vosmikova)

The character description identifies Luke as “a rewardist like Colter, but his moral compass always points to himself.” It continues: “When he takes on a job, he doesn’t care who the target is or why someone’s looking for them, as long as the money is right. When Luke’s current assignment becomes entwined with Colter’s, the two become uneasy partners.” That puts the disagreement over how they do their work at the center of their partnership.

Luke’s introduction gives Colter someone who understands his line of work while approaching it on his own terms. The money matters to Luke regardless of the circumstances behind an assignment. Their overlapping jobs bring them together, but the description leaves the target and the outcome under wraps. For now, the first-look photograph offers a glimpse of the pair, with Hartley and Holloway pictured side by side.

Justin Hartley (L) as Colter Shaw and Josh Holloway as Luke Kelsol in ‘Tracker’ Season 4 (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Mike Taing)

Holloway’s casting follows his leading role in HBO’s ‘Duster’, the J.J. Abrams series featuring Rachel Hilson and Keith David. His television credits also include ‘Colony’, ‘Intelligence’ and ‘Yellowstone’. On film, he appeared in ‘Mission: Impossible—Ghost Protocol’. He also leads the western ‘Flint’, which he produced, based on a Louis L’Amour novel. His other television appearances include ‘Community’, ‘NCIS’ and ‘CSI’. His ‘Tracker’ role puts him alongside Hartley for a story built around the two rewardists’ conflicting priorities.

‘Tracker’ is based on Jeffery Deaver’s novel ‘The Never Game’ and is produced by 20th Television. Fiona Rene also stars as Reenie, while Hartley serves as an executive producer. Holloway appears in ‘That’s the Job’, airing November 22 at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS. The episode will stream live for Paramount+ premium subscribers and be available the next day for other subscribers.

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