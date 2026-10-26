Who is Elias Williams in ‘Tracker’? Brian Stepanek plays sinister dad with dark secret

‘Tracker’ welcomes Brian Stepaneck, known for his work on Disney Channel, in its latest episode

In episode 4 of 'Tracker' Season 4, titled 'Purification', Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) is hired to solve Nicole Dunning's (Iman Benson) missing-person case, which soon takes a sinister turn. All roads lead to Elias Williams, played by Brian Stepanek. Stepanek, best known for playing Arwin in 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody,' appears as a fanatic who makes his son's life a living hell. The character is the complete opposite of the adorable Arwin that a generation of Disney fans grew up watching.

Brian, posing for the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @brianstepanek)

Roy Dunning (Troy Winbush), Nicole's father, brings Colter into the picture. By this time, his daughter has been missing for just a day. Roy is still concerned because Nicole has missed her birthday dinner, something she would not do without informing him beforehand. Colter takes the case and tracks down Stephen Jones (Kanoa Goo). Nicole has been having an affair with a married Stephen for some time, which casts doubt on his family.

Stephen and Fernando (Izzy Diaz) help Colter track Nicole to a gas station. She apparently came to the gas station with an injured kid. Before Nicole or the kid could say more, a truck with a camper attacked them. Fernando was hurt, but was able to make out a sticker with a two-headed tiger before the man and the vehicle escaped. Since then, Nicole and the boy have not been seen by anyone. Randy Davis (Chris Lee) came to the rescue and informed Colter that the logo belonged to a group called Tiger Club International.

A still of Colter from 'Tracker' (Image Source: CBS | Robert Voets)

The group's secretary (Alejandra Flores) initially refused to help him, but later complied and directed him to a man named Tate Montgomery. Colter goes to his residence and finds his dead body. Turns out Tate has been dead for a long time, and his stepson, Elias Williams, has been cashing in his Social Security checks. Things turn more dangerous when Colter discovers footage of Elias torturing his own son, Jason (Luca Diaz), from the house. Jason is the same teenager who was with Nicole at the gas station.

Colter tracks Elias' phone location and is about to catch him when his wife, Cheryl (Sarah Chaney), comes to his rescue. Cheryl is mad at Elias for kidnapping, since she is not his responsibility, unlike Jason. Elias still wants to keep Nicole, as he believes she is a gift to them. Clearly, they are religious fanatics using scriptures to torture their victims. Nicole breaks free and chokes Cheryl, causing the van in which they were escaping to lose their way. Colter reached the spot and found Cheryl unconscious.

A still of Nicole and Colter from 'Tracker' (Image Source: CBS | Robert Voets)

Elias is following Nicole and Jason, who have escaped into the woods. Elias overpowers the pair, but Colter arrives in time. He takes down Elias and saves Nicole and Jason. Nicole is reunited with her father, and Jason is set to live with his aunt. Elias and Cheryl are put behind bars. The episode ends on a high note for everyone's favorite crew, as Reenie (Fiona Rene) and Mel (Cassady McClincy Zhang) finally find a suitable office space, and Colter is set to take Jenna Nova (Gillian Bolt) on the date he promised. To find out what happens next in Colter's life, tune in every Sunday at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.