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When does ‘Ghosts’ Halloween special release? Episode guide, schedule, and more

'Ghosts' returns with a two-part Halloween special featuring Bela’s unconventional party, and Hetty’s family reunion at Woodstone Manor.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 49 MINUTES AGO
A still from 'Ghosts' Halloween Special (Image Source: YouTube | CBS)
A still from 'Ghosts' Halloween Special (Image Source: YouTube | CBS)

'Ghosts' is returning to CBS with a two-part Halloween special. Titled 'Halloween 6: The Mirror - Parts One & Two,' the Special features an unconventional party at Woodstone Manor and new developments in the lives of its supernatural residents.

When does the 'Ghosts' Halloween Special release?

The two-part 'Ghosts' Halloween Special airs on October 29, from 9 to 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Both parts will be presented during the one-hour broadcast. Viewers can stream the special live on Paramount+ Premium or watch it on demand the following day. The Halloween special gives fans a new installment of the comedy while the main series remains on hiatus ahead of its next season.

What is the 'Ghosts' Halloween Special about?

With Sam (Rose McIver) away in Australia filming 'Polar Opposites,' Kyle (Ben Feldman) helps Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) look after the ghosts while Bela (Punam Patel) throws a Halloween party. Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) also reunites with her estranged sister, Margaret (Maria Thayer), whose spirit is trapped inside an antique mirror. The story combines the show's supernatural humor with family tensions, bringing new developments to the lives of the manor's residents.

A still from 'Ghosts' Halloween Special (Image Source: YouTube | CBS)

When does 'Ghosts' Season 6 premiere?

Season 6 of 'Ghosts' is scheduled to arrive in early 2027 as part of CBS' midseason lineup. The network has not announced an exact premiere date. The Halloween special picks up a couple of months after the Season 5 finale, in which Pete (Richie Moriarty) disappeared completely after spending too long away from Woodstone Manor.

The finale raised questions about whether he had ventured too far from Woodstone Manor and its protective grounds. Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman have confirmed that the show will address Pete's disappearance, beginning with the Halloween special.

When does the 'Ghosts' Christmas Special air?

Following the Halloween installment, 'Ghosts' will return with a Christmas special on December 10.

A still from 'Ghosts' Halloween Special (Image Source: YouTube | CBS)

Who is in the 'Ghosts' Season 6 cast?

Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar are expected to return as Sam and Jay, the couple who manage Woodstone Manor. Feldman, who plays Kyle, has been promoted to series regular.

The returning ghost ensemble is also expected to include Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac, Danielle Pinnock as Alberta, Asher Grodman as Trevor, Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty, Sheila Carrasco as Flower, Roman Zaragoza as Sasappis, and Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn.

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