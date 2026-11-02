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Is Russell back? ‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 5 finally reunites fan-favorite characters

Russell, played by Jensen Ackles, left at the end of Season 3 for an undisclosed assignment
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 10 HOURS AGO
A still of Russell from 'Tracker' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Mike Taing)
A still of Russell from 'Tracker' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Mike Taing)

'Tracker' returned, albeit a little late due to football, with an episode titled 'Need to Know.' The thrilling installment also featured Russell's return after he left at the end of Season 3 for an undisclosed assignment. Russell (Jensen Ackles) called his brother Colter (Justin Hartley) for help with a case. The audience saw Russell leaving a dead body in the shed, which suggests his questionable work is still far from over. The case dealt with Grant (Jeff Pierre), whose entire family had gone missing. Grant was Russell's friend and a military contractor who was about to file a report on an explosion during his last tour. The kidnappers wanted him to retract the report in exchange for his family.

A still of Grant, Russell, and Colter from 'Tracker' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Mike Taing)

Grant was unsure whether retracting the report would save his family. His partner on the tour also retracted his report, but was eventually killed under suspicious circumstances. The report revealed that the convoy with medical supplies on the tour carried a proprietary weapon that malfunctioned. If the truth came out, the company that made the weapon would suffer major losses. Colter took the case and met Russell while chasing a suspect. Russell then went to help Grant, who was fighting off a man sent to speed up his retraction. The pair then tossed the man into an empty truck.

A still of Russell and Colter from 'Tracker' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Mike Taing)

Meanwhile, Colter got hold of the company's CEO and forced him to bring them to the ranch where Grant's family was held. Russell and Colter entered the property, while Grant kept an eye on them from above. The duo found the girls, but an assailant caught Grant. After several action-packed sequences, Grant reunited with his family. Reenie (Fiona Rene) also called Russell, who apologized for disappearing. Reenie didn't hold anything against him and was just glad that he was alright.

A still of Russell and Colter from 'Tracker' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Mike Taing)

After the rescue, Reenie assured Russell that his name would not be mentioned in any reports linked to the cases. She added that Grant would also be absolved of any wrongdoing. Russell offered to buy her dinner, and she accepted. He was last seen going to grab beers with his brother. Does this mean his mission is over? Well, the episode did not give any updates about this. However, showrunner Elwood Reid previously mentioned that he would love to have Russell appear in an extended run of episodes, possibly as part of Mel's storyline. "That could potentially be a good story for Russell to come and get involved in," he said, as per TV Line. To find out how Russell's story unfolds, tune in every Sunday on CBS.

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