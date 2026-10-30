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Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ replacement ‘The Last Cowboy’ sets Season 7 release date

‘The Last Cowboy’ returns with six episodes, following elite riders competing for a $1 million prize.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 26 MINUTES AGO
Taylor Sheridan attends the black carpet during 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Fort Worth Premiere at Hotel Drover on November 13, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Getty Images | Photo by Omar Vega)
Taylor Sheridan attends the black carpet during 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Fort Worth Premiere at Hotel Drover on November 13, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Getty Images | Photo by Omar Vega)

Taylor Sheridan's sports documentary series 'The Last Cowboy' returns with a new season on CMT. The series features elite riders competing in Western equine sports. Andrea Fappani returns after becoming the first reiner to surpass $10 million in career earnings. Kole Price hopes to reclaim the title he won in 2021.

What is ‘The Last Cowboy’ Season 7 about?

Season 7, premiering on November 6, follows top riders as they prepare for Taylor Sheridan's 'The Run for a Million' competition. The event takes place at Sheridan's Bosque Ranch and offers the champion a $1 million prize, the richest award in the sport, as reported by Variety. The series covers reining, cutting, and cow horse competitions. Season 7 features riders with major career achievements and unfinished business at the championship.

Gabriel Borges returns after tying for fourth place during his previous appearance. Gina Schumacher makes another attempt at the championship after coming close to victory two years ago. Jordan Williams joins the lineup after winning the World's Greatest Horseman title. Erin Taormino returns for her fifth appearance, still chasing the championship after finishing as reserve champion in 2024.

FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 13: Taylor Sheridan attends the black carpet during 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Fort Worth Premiere at Hotel Drover on November 13, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Image Source: Omar Vega | Getty Images)

How many episodes are in ‘The Last Cowboy’ Season 7?

'The Last Cowboy' Season 7 features six episodes.

What is ‘The Last Cowboy’ Season 7 release schedule?

The season begins on November 6, at 8 p.m. on CMT. Viewers can watch each episode on CMT VOD the next day.

Episode 1: Friday, November 6, 2026

Episodes 2–6: CMT has not announced the release dates.

Taylor Sheridan speaks onstage during Day 3 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 30, 2023 in Indio, California. (Image Source: Monica Schipper | Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Fans can also stream the first six seasons on Paramount+. Taylor Sheridan is best known for creating 'Yellowstone' and expanding its franchise with spin-offs such as '1883' and '1923'. His work often explores the American West, ranching communities, and the people who live and work in them. 'The Last Cowboy' brings his interest in Western culture into competitive equine sports.

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