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Alan Ritchson's ‘Reacher’ Season 5 casts ‘FUBAR’ star alongside three new series regulars

The new cast joins Alan Ritchson as Prime Video prepares to adapt Lee Child's 'Make Me' for the next chapter of 'Reacher.'
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 30 MINUTES AGO
Still of Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher from 'Reacher' (Cover Image Source: Facebook | Reacher)
Still of Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher from 'Reacher' (Cover Image Source: Facebook | Reacher)

Prime Video is expanding the world of 'Reacher' before Season 4 has even premiered, adding four series regulars to the show's next chapter. The new group includes Jay Baruchel, Kevin Durand, Amanda Ip, and Ciara Bravo. The announcement comes months before Season 4 premieres and follows Prime Video's renewal of the series for a fifth season in May, with Alan Ritchson set to return as Jack Reacher. The new report also confirms the characters the four actors will play. Baruchel, who stars in Netflix's 'FUBAR' and appeared in 'This Is the End,' will play Chief Buck Bauer. Durand, whose credits include 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' and 'The Naked Gun,' has been cast as Nokes. Ip, known for 'Transplant' and Prime Video's 'Cross,' will portray Michelle Chang. Bravo, who appeared in 'Voicemails for Isabelle' and 'The Most Dangerous Game,' will play Eunice.

(L-R) Jay Baruchel attends the world premiere of 'Humane' in Toronto, Ciara Bravo attends the Los Angeles premiere of 'Voicemails for Isabelle' and Kevin Durand attends the world premiere of 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' in Los Angeles (Cover Image Source: (L) Getty Images | Photo by Mathew Tsang; (C) FilmMagic | Photo by Brianna Bryson; (R) Getty Images for Disney | Photo by Jesse Grant)
(L-R) Jay Baruchel at the world premiere of 'Humane', Ciara Bravo at the premiere of 'Voicemails for Isabelle' and Kevin Durand at the world premiere of 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' (Cover Image Source: (L) Getty Images | Photo by Mathew Tsang; (C) FilmMagic | Photo by Brianna Bryson; (R) Getty Images for Disney | Photo by Jesse Grant)

Season 5 will be based on 'Make Me,' the 20th book in Lee Child's Jack Reacher series. When his train halts in the mysterious town of Mother’s Rest, Reacher partners with a private investigator to look into a missing person case. Michelle Chang is the investigator who joins Reacher during the case. Their search also leads to a criminal conspiracy in the town. The casting report does not include further details about Chief Buck Bauer, Nokes, or Eunice. Prime Video has also not announced a Season 5 release date, episode count, trailer, or first-look images.

Production on Season 5 is underway. The series follows Reacher, a former military police officer who travels with few possessions and becomes involved in cases that require his investigative and combat skills. Ritchson will remain at the center of the fifth season, with Ip's Michelle Chang positioned as his partner in the missing-person investigation. Baruchel, Durand, and Bravo complete the newly announced group of regulars. Before Season 5 arrives, 'Reacher' Season 4 will introduce a different group of characters. Season 4 cast includes Sydelle Noel, Chris Marquette, AGNEZ MO, Anggun, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, Kevin Corrigan, and Kathleen Robertson, alongside Ritchson. Season 4 begins streaming on Prime Video on August 12. 

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