‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 is bringing back its icons in a way fans have never seen

Ryan Murphy says Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, and Evan Peters return in iconic roles, with a massive twist that reimagines AHS lore.

Ryan Murphy has revealed that 'American Horror Story' Season 13 will bring together characters and story elements from across the anthology, dispelling speculation that it would continue the story of 'Coven.' The season will feature Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, and Evan Peters reprising several of their previous roles as the cast faces what Murphy called the ''ultimate evil.'' Murphy compared the crossover to 'The Avengers' and said the idea convinced several longtime cast members to return after turning down earlier offers. The 13-episode season will premiere September 24 on FX, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally.

Set photos of Paulson, Emma Roberts, and other cast members dressed as witches sparked speculation that the new installment would revisit the franchise's third season, 'Coven.' Murphy rejected that theory while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of 'The Shards.' ''Everybody thinks it’s a 'Coven' season, and it’s not. It’s all the seasons,” he said. His comments suggest that the witches will be part of a wider story involving characters from several installments of the anthology.

Murphy also explained how many roles the returning stars are expected to play. ''So Sarah Paulson is playing six or seven roles. Jessica Lange is playing all four of her iconic characters. Evan Peters is playing five characters, and of course, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, and Billie Lourd. It’s like 'The Avengers!' They all come together to defeat the ultimate evil,'' he said. The setup gives Season 13 a different structure from a standard 'Coven' follow-up and allows the show to bring several versions of its returning performers into one story.

The concept also helped Murphy secure returns from cast members who had previously declined opportunities to rejoin the series. He said several longtime cast members had "said no" over the years, but changed their minds after hearing the plan. ''As soon as I pitched it to them — many of them had said 'no' over the years — they were like, 'Well, OK, I’ve gotta come back for that.' But I pitched Jessica Lange, and she was like, 'Oh sh*t, now I gotta do it,''' Murphy said. He added, “It’s all of them in one season, and it’s 13 episodes because it’s called '13.' I spent many, many months and many years writing it. I wanted to do 13 in a special way.''

Evan Peters as Kai Anderson surrounded by masked clowns in ‘American Horror Story: Cult’ episode ‘Election Night’ (Image Source: FX Networks)

Along with Paulson, Lange, Peters, Bates, Roberts, and Lourd, the season will include Angela Bassett, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, Alex Consani, and Paul Anthony Kelly. John Waters and Joey Pollari are also set to appear. Ariana Grande was originally set to appear in the season but left because of scheduling conflicts with her 'Eternal Sunshine' tour. Peters previously told The Hollywood Reporter that he was surprised Lange agreed to return, saying, ''Ryan knows how to have those dinners. He will get you in a second. I was definitely shocked, but thrilled, honestly.'' The official logline asks, ''Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13 and what new terrors await?''