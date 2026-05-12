'Reacher' Season 5 gets exciting update ahead of Season 4 premiere as Alan Ritchson gears up for new case

Alan Ritchson leads the series as the titular character, Jack Reacher, an ex-military police officer who fights off notorious criminals

'Reacher' fans have another reason to celebrate as Amazon Prime Video renewed the crime-action series for a fifth season on May 11. The news about the renewal comes months ahead of Season 4's premiere. Season 3 concluded in March 2025, and the fourth installment wrapped up filming in November 2025. Alan Ritchson leads the series as the titular character, Jack Reacher, an ex-military police officer who fights off notorious criminals with his combat skills and hulk-like stature. 'Reacher' has entertained action fans with its high-octane fight sequences and compelling villains since the series debuted on Prime Video in February 2022. Developed by Nick Santora, the hit series is based on Lee Child's best-selling novel series of the same name.

Prime Video renews hit series REACHER for a fifth season. pic.twitter.com/9RuNpN3x5u — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) May 11, 2026

Following three successful seasons, 'Reacher' will treat fans to its fourth installment later this year. The 43-year-old actor assured fans that the next season will be better than ever, telling Collider on March 9, "We finished shooting Season 4 of Reacher. It’s by far the best season we’ve had yet, so it’s coming. It’ll be out this year." After an underwhelming Season 2, 'Reacher' found its footing in Season 3. The streamer revealed that the third season racked up 54.6 million views in its first 19 days, making it Prime Video's most-watched season at the time.

Many now wonder which book will be adapted for Season 5. Prime Video has not revealed this information yet, and since the book series has 30 novels in total, it's anyone's guess. The first season of the hit show was based on the first book in the novel series, 'Killing Floor,' while Season 2 adapted the 11th book, 'Bad Luck and Trouble,' and Season 3 was inspired by the seventh book, 'Persuader.' Season 4 is based on the 13th novel, 'Gone Tomorrow,' which finds Reacher investigating a government conspiracy after witnessing a woman ending her life on a New York City subway.

An image of Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy and Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher from the Prime Video series (Image Source: Amazon Prime Video | Reacher)

While fans have to wait a long time to find out who will star in 'Reacher' Season 5, the next chapter of the thriller series will see new additions to the cast alongside Ritchson's lead character. Among the series regulars are Chris Marquette as Jacob 'Jake' Merrick, Sydelle Noel as Tamara Green, and Kevin Corrigan as Shaun Docherty, alongside Agnez Mo as Lila Hoth and Anggun as Lila's mother, Amisha Hoth. Additionally, recurring cast members include Kevin Weisman as Russell Plum, Marc Blucas as John Sampson, and Kathleen Robertson as Elsbeth Sampson. Fans can catch up on all three seasons of 'Reacher' on Amazon Prime Video.