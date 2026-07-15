Alan Ritchson gives major update on ‘Reacher’ Season 5 filming timeline

Alan Ritchson reveals when Prime Video’s ‘Reacher’ Season 5 will go on the floor in a latest interview.

Alan Ritchson is about to suit up as Jack Reacher earlier than expected. During his promotions for 'Motor City,' the star announced he will soon begin filming 'Reacher' Season 5. In his interview with Screen Rant, the actor claimed they "start shooting on Monday." If this update is true, it suggests that the fifth season is going on the floors by the end of July. This means the shooting will begin even before 'Reacher' Season 4 hits the streamer on August 12. Considering how quickly everything has fallen into place for season five hints that work was quietly on behind the scenes long before its May 2026 renewal.

Still of Jack Reacher from 'Reacher' (Image Source: Facebook | Reacher)

Ritchson joked in the interview that he will pack up from here and go straight to the 'Reacher' sets. However, the actor did share some tidbits about the fifth season's production timeline. "Yeah, we know [which book we're adapting]. The season's been written. We're ready to shoot. All the scripts are done. The last half of my year is going to be all Reacher season 5," he said. It seems that the Prime Video series is following the footsteps of its third season, which also began filming much before season two's premiere. The production schedule suggests that season five scripts were either fully or partially written during season four's production.

Still of Jack Reacher from 'Reacher' (Image Source: Facebook | Reacher)

'Reacher' usually takes four to six months to complete production on each season. The seasons' premieres typically follow nine months of wrapping up. As per this plan, 'Reacher' season five must premiere sometime in January 2027. It would also align with the show's commitment to releasing one season every year. It is not surprising that Prime Video has been preparing so far in advance. 'Reacher' is currently one of its crowning jewels, helping the streamer top Nielsen streaming rankings for the first time in its history. The show follows Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), the titular former U.S. Army military police major who investigates a variety of cases while living a nomadic life.

Still of Jack Reacher from 'Reacher' (Image Source: Prime Video)

The show is based on the 'Jack Reacher' novel series by Lee Child. To date, the series contains 30 books, three of which have been adapted into the Prime Video series. The fourth season is based on the thirteenth novel, 'Gone Tomorrow.' The synopsis reads, "In Gone Tomorrow by Lee Child, Jack Reacher witnesses a suspicious woman on a late-night New York City subway. When she commits suicide, Reacher is dragged into a deadly conspiracy involving Washington politicians, Al Qaeda, and a cover-up dating back to the war in Afghanistan." The novels are adapted out of order; hence, it is hard to speculate which novel will serve as the basis for the fifth season. 'Reacher' Season 4, after its premiere, will release weekly episodes every Wednesday. The finale is set to air on September 16, bringing in the debut of 'Neagley,' the series' first spin-off.