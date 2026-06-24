'Voicemails for Isabelle' director finally clears the air on emotional cameo that nearly fell apart

The dance sequence at the end of the film both surprised and overwhelmed viewers as they wondered if Izzy appeared in the background

'Voicemails for Isabelle' has slowly but surely made millions of hearts swoon. The movie is currently sitting at the top of the Netflix Global rankings, as viewers enjoy Wes (Nick Robinson) and Jill's chemistry on screen. However, one special detail made fans do a double-take. The finale included a cameo that both surprised and overwhelmed viewers. The scene was a callback to the movie's opening, where Jill (Zoey Deutch) and Izzy (Ciara Bravo) were dancing to 'Dancing on My Own.' Here, Jill was dancing in a park to the same song, and several eagle-eyed fans saw that Izzy was also present in the ending sequence, dancing in the background. The appearance was surprising because Izzy's death sets the story in motion.

Still of Izzy and Jill in 'Voicemails for Isabelle' (Image Source: Netflix)

Now, writer-director Leah McKendrick has revealed to Entertainment Weekly that it was indeed Izzy in the background. McKendrick wanted it to feel like a "glimpse into almost like another realm." She wanted the out-of-focus appearance to spark curiosity and make viewers replay the scene. Well, she definitely succeeded. Though she is now glad she incorporated the appearance, the director initially wasn't too sure about the move. “I could totally ruin my movie in this last moment, or it could be so epic,” McKendrick recalled. She felt that there was a possibility the audience would find Izzy's presence "creepy," but she ultimately stuck to her gut.

Still of Izzy from 'Voicemails for Isabelle' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by David Astorga)

Filming the scene was an arduous task. McKendrick shared that when she brought the unique idea to the producers, they were not against the narrative choice; however, they did not think the sequence was logistically possible. First, they had to get Bravo on board. Fortunately, the actress agreed and learned the dance. Another hurdle cropped up when she arrived at the location, as the sun was already setting. This meant that to get the perfect shot, the team needed to film quickly. Ultimately, the whole scene was shot in one take. “I can't even believe that we got that, because I wasn't sure if it was going to work or not, like, Ciara didn't even get a rehearsal,” McKendrick shared. “The movie Gods were smiling upon us that day; the miracles that happened.”

Still of Wes and Jill from 'Voicemails for Isabelle' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by David Astorga)

Even though the plan came to fruition very quickly, the director ensured she didn't miss out on key details. Bravo was seen wearing the same shirt Izzy was dancing in during the opening sequence. In this way, viewers could easily connect the two scenes. The director was also glad that social media picked up on this detail. “The power of the internet is special,” McKendrick explained. “There's all my little Easter eggs that I don’t even think I explained to anyone. I just was like, 'And now this is going to happen,' and it was clear in my own head. People are like really picking up on them. It's very affirming.” 'Voicemails for Isabelle' is currently streaming on Netflix.