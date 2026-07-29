‘Days of our Lives’ drops huge casting surprise with multiple favorites returning

'Days of our Lives' brings back four veterans who have been pivotal to the show for an emotionally rich storyline.

Christie Clark, Bryan Dattilo, Chandler Massey, and Alison Sweeney were recently spotted filming at Burbank studios. The place is well known for being the production site of 'Days of Our Lives.' Clark, Dattilo, Massey, and Sweeney play Carrie, Lucas, Will, and Sami, respectively, in the show. The four characters have long been part of the famous soap, though they have only appeared sporadically in recent years. The storyline in question will air sometime around June 2027, according to TV Insider. Clark was last seen on the show in June 2026 during the episodes honoring John Black and actor Drake Hogestyn. Sweeney's last appearance was in November 2025, when Sami announced her engagement with Ava Vitali’s cousin, Dante Vitali.

Still of Carrie and Sami from 'Days of our Lives' (Image Source: NBC| COURTESY EVERETT COLLECTION)

Sami remained a pivotal part of the show until 2014. Massey featured in episodes that aired in November 2025, when Will attended the hospital gala in honor of his great-grandfather, Tom Horton. The appearance also made him a part of the soap's 60th anniversary celebration. Dattilo's Lucas also appeared in the same gala and later returned during the holiday episodes. Now, all four are reuniting for a major story arc. The four characters share decades of intertwined storylines. Carrie and Lucas were once a couple, and Sami and Lucas share a son, Will.

Still of Carrie, Sami, and Lucas from 'Days of our Lives' (Image Source: JPI)

The storyline will also reunite Carrie and Sami onscreen. For those unaware, their characters Carrie and Sami are half-sisters who have shared memorable storylines, especially their juicy love triangle with Austin Reed. The sisters may not always see eye to eye, but Clark and Sweeney were delighted to reunite for another storyline together. “We actually had a Zoom call about coming back with the producers, and it was so crazy,” Sweeney remembers. “It felt so amazing to think we were going to get to work together again because it didn’t happen the last time [in 2025]. So, it was fun looking forward to getting to work [together] again.”

Sweeney was also happy to reunite with Dattilo and Massey. “It was so good to be with everyone together again,” she shared. “I was a bit nervous to jump into a pretty big story. It was a lot of dialogue and emotion, but with all the best actors to work opposite, we fell into it as if no time had passed. It was really wonderful.” Sweeney had been especially looking forward to sharing another storyline with Clark. Clark did not hesitate to return to the show she had been part of since the age of 12. “Well, I just always get very excited because I’m a full-time mom, which any mom knows is the hardest job known to man, really,” she explained. “And so, when I get the call to say, ‘Will you come pretend and play with your favorite people on earth and get hair and makeup and wardrobe and fly to L.A. and have some time to yourself,’ I’m in.”

Still Will Horton in 'Days of our Lives' (Image Source: Peacock)

However, she was a bit nervous about getting back into the groove of it all. “It’s scary because we haven’t been using this muscle memory as much,” Clark noted. “It definitely makes you nervous coming back in and thinking, ‘God, can I still do this?’ And then you get there, the red light comes on, and it just falls into place. It’s pretty cool.” Clark found it very easy to work with Sweeney, having portrayed the sisterly relationship between Carrie and Sami since 1993. “It was like riding a bike,” the Carrie actress shared. “It’s so easy. I look in [her] eyes, and I’m instantly transported.”

Still of Carrie from 'Days of our Lives' (Image Source: Peacock | Evans Vestal Ward)

The actresses also shared a bit about the storyline that has brought them back on the soap. “I think it’s going to be very satisfying to see us in scenes together,” shared Sweeney. “I felt like when I read it, it was a page-turner. I was very excited. There’s a lot of history here, and a lot of things that haven’t been said. So, it’s really not like, ‘Oh, rehashing stuff.’ And now having played some of the scenes, I’m psyched.” Sweeney added that the storyline would have lasting consequences for the characters. "Even if I’m not here anymore, they’ll still be talking about it. And I think it’s fun to drive story in that way. It’s fun to give the characters that are here a jumping-off point for whatever they have to deal with later as it goes on, and that’s exciting,” Sweeney said. DAYS continues to air Monday through Friday on Peacock.