‘The Rings of Power’ Season 3 to explore Celeborn and Galadriel’s love story and reveal their first meeting

The highly anticipated third season of 'The Rings of Power' will premiere on November 11, 2026

The upcoming season of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is finally set to focus on Celeborn. Fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's saga have long wanted to see Celeborn and Galadriel's love story unfold on screen. Peter Jackson's movies do not delve deep into the duo's relationship, but Prime Video's adaptation will reportedly do so. It was recently revealed that 'Stranger Things' alum Jamie Campbell Bower will join the show as Celeborn, according to Empire. The news left fans elated and eager to know more about his storyline, especially his relationship with his long-lost wife Galadriel (Morfydd Clark).

Galadriel and Celeborn in a still from 'The Rings of Power' (Image Source: Instagram | @bowerjamies)

During San Diego Comic-Con 2026, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay gave some hints about what fans can expect from the upcoming season. They stated that Celeborn's arrival will deeply impact Galadriel. “You have Galadriel as one character over multiple seasons, but whenever there is anyone who is important in your life, that person brings out other qualities in you, and you see different things when someone is with someone they really love,” Payne explained. “So to bring in Celeborn, you start to see this whole other part of Galadriel.” Payne also revealed that they have filmed Celeborn and Galadriel's first meeting as part of a flashback sequence.

The sequence will highlight how much Galadriel has changed over the years. “We’re going to go back to the First Age when they first met in this really romantic, beautiful epic scene, and then we are going to understand what has happened to her and why she has had this descent she has had in the time since he has been gone,” said Payne. “Then to see him come back again, you’ll again see a completely different part of her come out and flourish.” While Celeborn and Galadriel's arc will be important in the upcoming season, that won't be all the elf-lord will experience. “Without giving too much away, Celeborn certainly goes on a journey this season, and that journey is one of growth and one of increasing wisdom, and wisdom only comes through experience, so you have to find a place to start with that. And there is an innocence, I think, that I found- this sort of vulnerability to him that I felt was really important,” teased Bower.

Just like Galadriel, Celeborn has also been changed by his experiences. “This is a creature that has lived for thousands of years…He has gone through battle,” explained Bower. “I don’t like to use the term battle-hardened; trying to use the term battle-scarred. He’s going through something…there is a darkness in him; he has seen things, and they have formed and shaped who he is when we first meet him.” For those unaware, it was mentioned in the show's first season that Celeborn and Galadriel parted ways when the former went away to fight in a war. She assumed he died, as he had not returned for a long time. The third season will likely pick up after her duel with Sauron (Charlie Vickers). She lost the duel, which left her both psychologically and physically weak. It remains to be seen how Celeborn will fit into her grim future. The highly anticipated third season of 'The Rings of Power' will premiere on November 11, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video.