Where is Bryan Kohberger now? What we know about ‘The Idaho Murders’ killer as Netflix docuseries arrives

Netflix's ‘The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare’ revisits the tragic deaths of four University of Idaho students

Netflix's latest true-crime docuseries, ‘The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare’, released on the streamer on July 29. The three-part documentary revisits the killings of four University of Idaho students in November 2022 and examines how investigators identified Bryan Kohberger as the suspect. With the series now available to stream, many viewers are also wondering where Kohberger is today and what has happened since he was sentenced. The answer is straightforward: Kohberger is currently incarcerated at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution, where he is serving four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. However, his legal battle may not be completely over yet.

Pictures of Idaho State University students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin from 'The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

On November 13, 2022, prosecutors said Kohberger entered an off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, during the early morning hours and fatally stabbed four University of Idaho students. Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen were asleep when the attack began, while Xana Kernodle was reportedly still awake. Investigators said she fought back before suffering fatal injuries. According to the case presented by prosecutors, Kernodle sustained 67 stab wounds during the attack. Investigators were able to build a case against him using DNA evidence alongside other circumstantial evidence gathered throughout the investigation.

Netflix's documentary also touches on Kohberger's personal history before his arrest. According to online posts featured in the docuseries, he spoke about living with visual snow syndrome. As per the Cleveland Clinic, the neurological condition causes persistent flickering dots or static across a person's vision. There is no known cure, and some people also experience migraines, anxiety, or depression. Separate reports also revealed additional medical diagnoses. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Kohberger had previously been diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder, and avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID). He was arrested on December 30, 2022, following a weeks-long investigation. His murder trial ultimately never took place. Shortly before jury selection was expected to begin, he accepted a plea agreement offered by prosecutors.

A screengrab taken from 'The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

As per that deal, Kohberger pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. In exchange, prosecutors agreed not to pursue the death penalty. The court formally sentenced him on July 23, 2025, and the judge ordered Kohberger to serve four consecutive life sentences. That appeared to close the case before another unexpected development recently surfaced. According to The New York Times, Kohberger said on July 27 that he wanted to withdraw his guilty plea and go to trial. He said forensic scientist Brent Turvey, who reviewed evidence for the defense, believes more than one person may have been involved, contradicting the prosecution's lone-killer theory. Whether Kohberger's request will move forward remains uncertain. For now, his status has not changed. Kohberger remains imprisoned at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution while serving four life sentences.