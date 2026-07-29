'The Haunting of Hill House' creator in talks to join Henry Cavill's 'Warhammer 40,000' as EP

The 'Warhammer 40,000' adaptation has Henry Cavill attached as both an executive producer and an actor

Mike Flanagan could soon reunite with Amazon MGM Studios for another major project. The studio secured the global rights to Games Workshop's 'Warhammer 40,000' in December 2024. According to Deadline, the filmmaker is in talks to join the upcoming series as an executive producer. The outlet also reported that Flanagan is expected to serve as the show's writer, director, and showrunner if the deal moves forward. The reported talks come just months after Flanagan signed a multiyear overall deal with Amazon MGM Studios in March. His first project under that agreement is the series adaptation of Stephen King's 'Carrie', which is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on October 7. The title will comprise eight episodes, with Summer H. Howell taking on the lead role as Carrie White.

A still from 'Warhammer 40,000: Total War' trailer (Image Source: Games Workshop)

Flanagan has created, written, directed, and served as showrunner on series including 'The Fall of the House of Usher', 'Midnight Mass', 'The Haunting of Bly Manor', 'The Midnight Club', and 'The Haunting of Hill House'. He has also written, directed, edited, and produced feature films including Stephen King adaptations 'Doctor Sleep' and 'Gerald's Game', along with 'Ouija: Origin of Evil', 'Hush', 'Before I Wake', 'Oculus', 'Absentia', and 2024's 'The Life of Chuck'.

Meanwhile, the 'Warhammer 40,000' adaptation has Henry Cavill attached as both an executive producer and an actor. Set in the distant future, the title follows humanity as it struggles to survive while facing threats from traitors, alien empires seeking to reclaim the stars, and the corruption of reality by malevolent gods. The title will give fans a glimpse into the British miniature war game that has built a massive global following over the years.

A still from 'Warhammer 40,000: Total War' trailer (Image Source: Games Workshop)

Deadline also reports that Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee and Natalie Viscuso partnered with Cavill to secure the 'Warhammer 40,000' rights before taking the project to Amazon. Vertigo executive produces the series alongside Cavill, Games Workshop's Andy Smillie and Max Bottrill, and Amazon MGM Studios.