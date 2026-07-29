Where is Dylan Mortensen now? Netflix's 'Idaho Murders' documentary reveals surviving roommate's story

Last year, Dylan Mortensen attended Bryan Kohberger's sentencing hearing and shared her statement with the court.

For Crime Recollection Stories: Warning: This article contains a recollection of crime and can be triggering to some readers; readers’ discretion is advised.

Netflix's 'The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare' explores the November 13, 2022, murders and their aftermath. On that day, University of Idaho students Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, along with their college roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, settled in for the night. However, years later, Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders and was sentenced to four consecutive life terms without parole.

A still from ‘The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

As reported by CBS News, on July 23, 2025, during Bryan Kohberger’s sentencing hearing, Dylan said, "What happened that night changed everything. Because of him, four beautiful, genuine, compassionate people were taken from this world for no reason." She added, "He took away my ability to trust the world around me. What he did shattered me in places I didn’t know could break. I should have been figuring out who I was. I should have been having the college experience and starting to establish my future. Instead, I was forced to learn how to survive the unimaginable."

A still from 'The Night of the Idaho Student Murders' (YouTube/ The Night of the Idaho Student Murders)

She added, "I can’t breathe, I can’t think, I can’t stop shaking. It’s far beyond anxiety. It’s my body reliving everything over and over again. My nervous system never got the message that it is over, and it won’t let me forget what he did to them." Without saying Kohberger’s name, Dylan stated that he was “a hollow vessel, something less than human, a body without empathy, without remorse." However, she noted that he can’t take her voice and "living" is how she will honor them. Notably, the victim impact statement of the other surviving roommate, Bethany Funke, was read by a friend.

A still from ‘The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Netflix’s ‘The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare’ offered new insight into the incident and the ordeal endured by the two surviving roommates. On the night of the murders, Dylan heard one of the deceased roommates saying, "Someone’s here." Later, she told the police that she locked her door because she was "so scared." While recounting the events of that night in the documentary, Dylan said, "I remember hearing this guy’s voice that I didn’t recognize saying, ‘You’re going to be OK. I’m gonna help.'" Notably, she stated that it wasn’t said in a "nice way," but in a "weird way" and with a "weird tone."