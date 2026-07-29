‘Outer Banks’ Season 5 trailer teases fan-favorite character’s return

The Blue Crown’s resurrection legend gives the Pogues a new reason to chase Groff after JJ’s death, but is the fan-favorite character returning?

Netflix has not confirmed that JJ Maybank is returning in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 5, but the final-season trailer introduces a clue that keeps the question open. The footage shows John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, and Cleo mourning JJ after Chandler Groff killed him in Morocco and escaped with the Blue Crown. Kiara then tells the Pogues, “The legend is that the crown can bring back the dead.” The line connects the group’s final treasure hunt directly to JJ, although the trailer does not show Rudy Pankow in new footage or confirm that the Crown can bring him back to life.

Jonathan Daviss and Rudy Pankow in 'Outer Banks' (@netflix)

For now, JJ remains dead when Season 5 begins. Netflix’s official synopsis says the Pogues are at their “absolute breaking point” after losing him, while their mission includes avenging their best friend and reclaiming their future. Pankow is also missing from the official Season 5 cast list, which names Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant, Drew Starkey, Austin North, Fiona Palomo, J. Anthony Crane, and Cullen Moss. The trailer’s closing montage uses a photograph of JJ rather than new footage of the character, further evidence that he is not openly part of the season’s present-day story.

Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes, Jonathan Daviss, and Madison Bailey on ‘Outer Banks’ (Image source: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2026)

However, the Blue Crown reference means the series has not completely closed the door on another appearance. Kiara is grieving JJ's death and refuses to let Groff win. The Crown’s resurrection legend, therefore, gives her a personal reason to continue the hunt. The trailer does not establish whether the legend is true, how the Crown would work, or whether bringing back the dead comes with conditions. Pankow could still appear in flashbacks or memories even if JJ is not resurrected, but Netflix has not announced any such return.

Outer Banks. (L to R) Drew Starkey as Rafe, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron in episode 502 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson (Image source: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2026)

JJ died in the Season 4 finale after Groff, his biological father, stabbed him during the confrontation in Morocco. JJ and Kiara had reached the Blue Crown, but Groff took it before escaping, leaving the Pogues without the treasure and one of their closest friends. Season 5 continues the Pogues’ treasure hunt as they pursue Groff while Dalia, the Corsairs, and the Kooks threaten them. Rafe joins John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, and Cleo in what Netflix describes as an uneasy alliance. John B is also preparing to become a father, giving him responsibilities beyond the hunt as the group decides how much more it is willing to risk.

Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron. (Image source Jackson LeeDavis/Netflix © 2026)

The Crown is tied to both parts of the Pogues’ final mission: stopping Groff and finding out whether the object’s legend has any basis. Netflix’s trailer article asks, “So could JJ return, or is that just the grief talking?” but does not provide an answer. Until the final season is released, the supported conclusion is that JJ’s return remains unconfirmed, and Pankow is not listed among the returning cast. The resurrection reference may be setting up a literal return, or it may explain why Kiara remains committed to recovering the Crown. All 10 episodes of ‘Outer Banks’ Season 5 will premiere together on Netflix on August 20.