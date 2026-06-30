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Alan Ritchson's ‘Reacher’ Season 4 finally has a release date and it's coming sooner than you think

The Prime Video drama is bringing Jack Reacher back sooner than you think, setting the stage for Maria Sten's spinoff.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Still of Jack Reacher from 'Reacher' (Image Source: Facebook | Reacher)
Still of Jack Reacher from 'Reacher' (Image Source: Facebook | Reacher)

Alan Ritchson is heading back to Prime Video as Jack Reacher, and the wait for the next chapter now has a date. Prime Video has set August 12 as the premiere date for 'Reacher' Season 4, with the first three episodes dropping together on the streamer. After that, new episodes will arrive weekly until the season finale on September 16. The 'Reacher' Season 4 finale on September 16 will coincide with the launch of all eight episodes of 'Neagley.'

A still from 'Reacher' Season 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @reacherprimevideo)
A still from 'Reacher' Season 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @reacherprimevideo)

'Reacher' follows former US Army military policeman Jack Reacher as he moves from place to place and gets pulled into criminal cases that rarely stay small. Season 4 is based on Lee Child's 13th Jack Reacher book, 'Gone Tomorrow.' The story begins after Reacher witnesses a suicide on a New York subway and starts looking into the woman who passed away. The mystery soon connects to Pentagon staffer Susan Mark, her brother Jacob, her missing son Peter, and a wider conspiracy.

Ritchson will return as the title character, while the new season will once again have Nick Santora as showrunner and executive producer. The cast for Season 4 includes Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette, Sydelle Noel, Marc Blucas, Kevin Weisman, Agnez Mo, Anggun, Kathleen Robertson, and Kevin Corrigan. As of now, Ritchson is the only returning cast member confirmed for the fourth season. That tracks with the structure of 'Reacher,' which usually sends Jack into a new case with a different set of people each season. 

A still from 'Reacher' Season 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @reacherprimevideo)
A still from 'Reacher' Season 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @reacherprimevideo)

The release date also gives Prime Video a clear path into its first 'Reacher' spinoff. 'Neagley' will arrive on September 16, right after the 'Reacher' Season 4 finale, making it a direct handoff from one show to the next. The spinoff follows Frances Neagley as a private investigator in Chicago after a friend from her past dies in a suspicious accident. The case sends Neagley into an investigation that draws on what she learned from Reacher and from her time in the Army's 110 Special Investigations Unit. Maria Sten leads the spinoff after appearing as Neagley in the main series, while Ritchson is also set to guest-star as Jack Reacher.

The timing matters because Prime Video is not just bringing back 'Reacher' but also turning the show into a larger franchise. The streamer renewed 'Reacher' for season 5 more than a month before announcing the Season 4 premiere date. That renewal gave the action drama another vote of confidence before its next batch of episodes had even arrived. It also means the August return is not being framed as a final run for Ritchson's character. 

Still of Jack Reacher from 'Reacher' (Cover Image Source: Facebook | Reacher)
Still of Jack Reacher from 'Reacher' (Cover Image Source: Facebook | Reacher)

'Reacher' first premiered on Prime Video in February 2022 and has since become one of the streamer's key action titles. The show has adapted a different Lee Child book with each season while keeping Ritchson's Jack Reacher at the center. Season 4 will continue that format with 'Gone Tomorrow,' while 'Neagley' will test whether the universe can work without Reacher as the lead.

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