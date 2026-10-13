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‘Change of Heart’ adds Sam Jaeger and ‘Modern Family’ star for its Hallmark+ debut

A divorce attorney turns to matchmaking after a heart transplant in ‘Change of Heart’, coming to Hallmark+.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Actor Sam Jaeger attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents "The Wilderness" event (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Actor Sam Jaeger attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents "The Wilderness" event (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Sam Jaeger and ‘Modern Family’ star Ariel Winter are leading Hallmark+’s upcoming series ‘Change of Heart.’ Jaeger, whose credits include ‘Parenthood’ and ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ will play Charlie Wyatt. The announcement also introduces three more members of the ensemble.

According to Deadline, Ariel Winter will play Charlie’s younger sister, Brit, with both actors joining as series regulars. Rachel Boston, Julie Gonzalo and Kevin Vidal have also been cast. Boston’s credits include ‘Witches of East End,’ while Gonzalo has appeared in ‘Supergirl’ and ‘Dallas,’ and Vidal in ‘Workin’ Moms’ and ‘Culprits.’ The series is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Hallmark+ in 2027, although an exact release date has not been announced.

Ariel Winter visits SiriusXM Studios on March 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
 Ariel Winter visits SiriusXM Studios on March 09, 2020, in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Created by Jonny Umansky, the series has the following logline: “Change of Heart centers around Charlie Wyatt (Jaeger), the most unlikely of romantic heroes: a renowned divorce attorney known for winning no matter the cost. When a life-altering heart transplant cracks something wide open inside him, Charlie finds himself pulled— almost against his will—toward a more hopeful way of moving through the world. One where he’s compelled to help others find their way back to each other in ways he can’t explain. And alongside it all is his younger sister, Brit (Winter). An unexpected anchor and partner-in-matchmaking that represents the emotional truth Charlie can’t out-argue: that love isn’t something you win or lose, but something you deserve and choose.”

Rachel Boston (L), Julie Gonzalo (C) and Kevin Vidal (R) join Hallmark+’s ‘Change of Heart’, premiering in 2027 (Cover Image Source: (L) Peter Young; (C) Courtesy; (R) Kyle Cong)
Rachel Boston (L), Julie Gonzalo (C) and Kevin Vidal (R) join Hallmark+’s ‘Change of Heart’, premiering in 2027 (Cover Image Source: (L)Peter Young/Getty Images; (C) Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; (R) Instagram/Kyle Cong)

Erin Gibson, whose credits include ‘The Chicken Sisters,’ serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Umansky. Keshet Studios’ Liz Cohen, Keren Shahar, Peter Traugott and Heather Brewster are also executive producers. Fox Entertainment Studios produces the series, with Fox Entertainment Global handling international distribution.

Hannah Pillemer, head of scripted at Fox Entertainment Studios, pointed to the companies’ existing relationship when discussing the project. “We’re excited to build on our longstanding Hallmark partnership with Change of Heart, following the success of The Way Home.” She added, “Sam and Ariel lead a terrific ensemble in a world of unexpected connections, the kind of storytelling we champion at Fox Entertainment Studios.”

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