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‘Tulsa King’ star joins Jessica Biel, Jake Lacy for new dramedy ‘Downriver’

The Jessica Biel-starrer, ‘Downriver’, follows follow a divorced writer and his best friend as they head to Montana
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
(L) Jessica Biel attends the premiere of Apple TV's 'Matchbox the Movie'; (R) Jake Lacy attends the premiere of Hulu's 'Furious' (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; (R) Photo by Dia Dipasupil)
(L) Jessica Biel attends the premiere of Apple TV's 'Matchbox the Movie'; (R) Jake Lacy attends the premiere of Hulu's 'Furious' (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; (R) Photo by Dia Dipasupil)

Garrett Hedlund from 'Tulsa King' and Jake Lacy from 'Furious' have joined forces on 'Downriver,' Deadline reports. Jessica Biel, known for shows including '7th Heaven,' will also co-star. According to the publication, the movie will follow a divorced writer and his best friend, who is a surgeon. They head to Montana, where their friendship is tested when they meet a fishing guide, and their getaway soon takes an unexpected turn. The available plot suggests that Biel may play the fishing guide, while Hedlund and Lacy portray the other two roles. 

Jessica Biel attends the premiere of Apple TV's
Jessica Biel attends the premiere of Apple TV's 'Matchbox the Movie' at AMC Lincoln Square on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, in New York (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Artists Equity Independent Pictures (AEIP) and Hungry Bull Productions are behind this new dramedy. This is AEIP's second venture after Julia Cox’s 'A Woman in the Sun.' AEIP is the brainchild of  Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Luciana Damon, and Artists Equity. It aims to produce projects that spotlight up-and-coming talent. Seth Caplan, Dori Rath, Hungry Bull’s Joseph Restaino, and Groundswell Productions’ Michael London are also on board as producers. William P Foley II, Douglas K Ammerman, Castille Landon, William Crawford Shippey, and Tony Stopperan for Hungry Bull Productions are billed as EPs. Hungry Bull Productions has made projects like Michael Sarnoski’s 'Pig' (Neon) and Rebecca Hall’s 'Passing' (Netflix) in the past.

A still from 'Tulsa King'
A still from 'Tulsa King' (Image Source: Paramount+| Photo by Brian Douglas )

This is the first-ever movie directed by DGA Award nominee Sam Jones. He also penned the script alongside bestselling author and three-time Pulitzer Prize nominee Carl Hiaasen. Hedlund is currently looking forward to the release of his hit series 'Tulsa King.' Season 4 of the drama arrives on Paramount+ on October 16, 2026. The actor will later appear on Shana Feste’s Netflix mystery thriller 'Heartland' and the Netflix series 'The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey.' Lacy will next appear in Alexandra Pechman's drama 'Magazine' and the comedic thriller 'The Very Best People.' Biel is currently starring in Apple TV's 'Matchbox: The Movie.'

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