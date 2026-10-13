Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’ sets release date in magical first trailer

'Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew' unveiled its first trailer, featuring Emma Mackey as the White Witch and Meryl Streep as the voice of Aslan.

Netflix has finally shared the first trailer for 'Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew' directed by Greta Gerwig. The movie is based on the 1955 book by C.S. Lewis and revolves around two children who, after discovering a magical ring, set out on a remarkable journey. The trailer introduces wartime-era London, the mysterious Wood Between the Worlds, and Jadis, the sorceress who becomes known as the White Witch. It also teases the arrival of Aslan, the lion at the heart of Narnia’s mythology.

In the trailer, we see Digory Kirke and Polly Plummer as they explore the possessions of Digory’s uncle, Andrew Ketterley. After Uncle Andrew gives Digory a magical yellow ring, the children travel to the Wood Between the Worlds, an enigmatic place that connects different worlds. However, their adventure becomes dangerous, for they awaken Jadis, a powerful witch. She appears in London and wreaks havoc, bringing the danger of another world into the human world. Finally, the trailer presents a spectacular scene featuring Aslan. His appearance sets the stage for the film’s depiction of Narnia’s origins.

Daniel Craig as Andrew Ketterley in a still from 'Narnia: The Magician's Nephew' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

David McKenna plays Digory Kirke, while Beatrice Campbell portrays Polly Plummer. Emma Mackey appears as Jadis, and Daniel Craig plays Andrew Ketterley, Digory’s uncle. The supporting cast includes Carey Mulligan as Mabel, Digory’s mother, and Meryl Streep as the voice of Aslan. Ciaran Hinds, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Denise Gough and Susan Wokoma also appear in the film. The film’s music is composed by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, reuniting Gerwig with members of the creative team behind 'Barbie.'

Gerwig shared her personal connection to the story in an official statement, recalling how she first read Lewis’s novel as a child. "I was a child when I first read 'The Magician’s Nephew', and I fell in love with the gorgeously improbable but completely brilliant concept of a cosmic lion singing the world of Narnia to life," she said.

A still from 'Narnia: The Magician's Nephew' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

She added that the book helped her believe in "magic and hidden worlds and adventure." Gerwig also described adapting the story for the screen as "the honour of a lifetime."

'Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew' will open in IMAX and theaters worldwide on February 12, 2027, with IMAX-only previews scheduled to begin on February 10. The film will then arrive on Netflix on April 2, 2027. The adaptation is a prequel to 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe'. Rather than following the Pevensie children’s discovery of Narnia, it turns back to the events that led to the creation of the magical land.