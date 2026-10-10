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'Other Mommy' ending explained: Does Bela escape the entity trying to take over her body?

Bela’s choice in 'Other Mommy' hinges on family secrets, with an ending that differs from the book.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Arabella Olivia Clark as Bela, the young girl targeted by a body-stealing entity in 'Other Mommy' (Cover Image Source: Universal Pictures)
Arabella Olivia Clark as Bela, the young girl targeted by a body-stealing entity in 'Other Mommy' (Cover Image Source: Universal Pictures)

Letting someone into your heart takes on another meaning in 'Other Mommy'. The visitor in Bela’s closet wants more than affection: she wants a human body. Released in theaters on October 9, the film stars Jessica Chastain as both Bela’s mother, Ursula, and the entity copying her appearance. For 7-year-old Bela, played by Arabella Olivia Clark, that resemblance makes it harder to separate a promise of protection from a threat.

Spoilers for 'Other Mommy' follow.

Bela survives without allowing Other Mommy to possess her. She overcomes the entity’s manipulation by accepting that her parents have flaws and cannot always protect her. The confrontation follows revelations about her family that initially leave her feeling hurt and betrayed. Her escape depends on facing those feelings rather than accepting the demon’s offer to make them disappear.

Ursula screams as her family faces the entity targeting Bela in 'Other Mommy' (Image Source: Universal Pictures)
Ursula screams as her family faces the entity targeting Bela in 'Other Mommy' (Image Source: Universal Pictures)

Other Mommy needs Bela’s permission to take over her body. Although it can kill people and assume different appearances, possession requires the child to agree to let it enter her heart. It therefore presents itself as someone who can give Bela the attention and security she feels are missing at home. The entity uses the likeness of her mother to make that offer seem familiar, even as its violence escalates. The request is repeated because frightening Bela alone cannot secure the consent it needs.

Ursula’s affair with family friend Frank, played by Arian Moayed, explains some of the tension Bela notices between her parents. However, the secret extends beyond that relationship. Ursula reveals that she was married to another man when she met Daddo, played by Jay Duplass, and that her former husband is Bela’s biological father. Daddo chose to raise Bela with Ursula despite knowing this, while Ursula also admits she never wanted motherhood. The revelation does not mean Daddo’s love for Bela was false, but it changes how she understands the adults raising her.

Bela retreats after hearing the truth and calls for Other Mommy, appearing ready to accept its request. According to Just Jared’s account of the finale, the entity then takes Bela’s own form and asks for a hug in the bathroom. When it asks again to enter her heart, Bela tears it apart instead. Her apparent surrender is a deception, and accepting her family’s circumstances allows her to reject the entity’s promised escape.

Other Mommy appears as Ursula in a car filled with ball pit balls in 'Other Mommy' (Image Source: Universal Pictures)
Other Mommy appears as Ursula in a car filled with ball pit balls in 'Other Mommy' (Image Source: Universal Pictures)

The family survives, but the closing interaction does not resolve every problem. Bela and Daddo laugh together while Ursula appears unhappy. Her reaction suggests that surviving the haunting has not fixed her marriage or changed her feelings about motherhood. The scene leaves the family together without suggesting that Bela’s discovery has erased its tensions.

Josh Malerman’s 'Incidents Around the House' gives Bela a different fate. Other Mommy kills Grandma Ruth, impersonates her and draws Bela’s parents to their deaths. With her family gone, Bela finally grants the entity permission to enter her heart. Other Mommy takes her body, leaving Bela in the void the entity previously inhabited.

The film also includes a brief post-credits appearance in which Other Mommy faces the camera and shushes the audience. That moment complicates the family’s belief that the threat has ended permanently. It does not show Bela becoming possessed or undo her refusal. Bela escapes the takeover, even as the final scare leaves the entity’s continued existence unresolved.

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