‘The White Lotus’ star joins Michael B. Jordan in ‘Miami Vice ’85’

The upcoming crime thriller 'Miami Vice '85' adds another familiar face to its growing ensemble as two leading stars prepare for the big screen.

'The White Lotus' star Haley Lu Richardson has joined the cast of 'Miami Vice '85,' the upcoming crime thriller starring Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler. Universal Pictures has not revealed her character, adding another mystery to the film’s expanding ensemble. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the movie is inspired by the classic 1980s police drama. Filming is underway, with the production using IMAX cameras to bring its period crime story to the big screen.

'Miami Vice '85' draws inspiration from the original television series’ pilot episode, 'Brother’s Keeper.' Set in mid-1980s Miami, the film follows two undercover detectives as they infiltrate South Florida’s criminal underworld, where glamour and corruption coexist. Jordan plays Ricardo "Rico" Tubbs, while Butler portrays James "Sonny" Crockett. The original series, created by Anthony Yerkovich, featured Philip Michael Thomas as Tubbs and Don Johnson as Crockett. Universal has kept additional plot details under wraps, leaving questions about how the new story will develop.

Haley Lu Richardson in a still from 'The White Lotus' (Image Source: @FabioLovino)

Richardson joins an ensemble featuring Alden Ehrenreich, Whitney Peak, Camila Morrone, John Leguizamo, Danny Ramirez, Walton Goggins, Andrew Schulz, Edi Gathegi, Andre Holland and Michael Irby. Dan Gilroy wrote the screenplay, building on characters created by Yerkovich. Eric Warren Singer contributed an earlier draft. Kosinski and Dylan Clark serve as producers, while Universal executives Sara Scott and Christina Hoffrogge oversee the project.

Filming has also taken place at the Preakness Shopping Center in Wayne, New Jersey, where crews transformed storefronts with retro signage and palm trees to recreate 1980s Miami. Jordan recently won his first Academy Award for playing twin brothers in Ryan Coogler’s 'Sinners' and previously starred in the 'Creed' franchise as Adonis Creed. Butler earned an Oscar nomination for portraying Elvis Presley in 'Elvis' and later played Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in 'Dune: Part Two.'

Haley Lu Richardson in a still from 'Love at First Sight' (Image Source: Rob Baker Ashton | Netflix)

Richardson recently starred opposite Emilia Clarke in Peacock’s Cold War thriller series 'Ponies.' Her film credits include Gore Verbinski’s 'Good Luck,' 'Have Fun,' 'Don’t Die,' and Kogonada’s 'Zi.' She has also collaborated with Kogonada on 'Columbus' and 'After Yang,' two films that helped establish her presence in independent cinema.

Her latest casting adds another major studio production to a filmography spanning television, independent dramas, and genre films. 'Miami Vice '85' is scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 19, 2028.