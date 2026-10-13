MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘The White Lotus’ star joins Michael B. Jordan in ‘Miami Vice ’85’

The upcoming crime thriller 'Miami Vice '85' adds another familiar face to its growing ensemble as two leading stars prepare for the big screen.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Michael B Jordan as Tubbs in 'Miami Vice '85' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @universalpictures)
Michael B Jordan as Tubbs in 'Miami Vice '85' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @universalpictures)

'The White Lotus' star Haley Lu Richardson has joined the cast of 'Miami Vice '85,' the upcoming crime thriller starring Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler. Universal Pictures has not revealed her character, adding another mystery to the film’s expanding ensemble. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the movie is inspired by the classic 1980s police drama. Filming is underway, with the production using IMAX cameras to bring its period crime story to the big screen.

'Miami Vice '85' draws inspiration from the original television series’ pilot episode, 'Brother’s Keeper.' Set in mid-1980s Miami, the film follows two undercover detectives as they infiltrate South Florida’s criminal underworld, where glamour and corruption coexist. Jordan plays Ricardo "Rico" Tubbs, while Butler portrays James "Sonny" Crockett. The original series, created by Anthony Yerkovich, featured Philip Michael Thomas as Tubbs and Don Johnson as Crockett. Universal has kept additional plot details under wraps, leaving questions about how the new story will develop.

Haley Lu Richardson in a still from 'The White Lotus'
Haley Lu Richardson in a still from 'The White Lotus' (Image Source: @FabioLovino)

Richardson joins an ensemble featuring Alden Ehrenreich, Whitney Peak, Camila Morrone, John Leguizamo, Danny Ramirez, Walton Goggins, Andrew Schulz, Edi Gathegi, Andre Holland and Michael Irby. Dan Gilroy wrote the screenplay, building on characters created by Yerkovich. Eric Warren Singer contributed an earlier draft. Kosinski and Dylan Clark serve as producers, while Universal executives Sara Scott and Christina Hoffrogge oversee the project.

Filming has also taken place at the Preakness Shopping Center in Wayne, New Jersey, where crews transformed storefronts with retro signage and palm trees to recreate 1980s Miami. Jordan recently won his first Academy Award for playing twin brothers in Ryan Coogler’s 'Sinners' and previously starred in the 'Creed' franchise as Adonis Creed. Butler earned an Oscar nomination for portraying Elvis Presley in 'Elvis' and later played Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in 'Dune: Part Two.'

Haley Lu Richardson in a still from 'Love at First Sight'
Haley Lu Richardson in a still from 'Love at First Sight' (Image Source: Rob Baker Ashton | Netflix)

Richardson recently starred opposite Emilia Clarke in Peacock’s Cold War thriller series 'Ponies.' Her film credits include Gore Verbinski’s 'Good Luck,' 'Have Fun,' 'Don’t Die,' and Kogonada’s 'Zi.' She has also collaborated with Kogonada on 'Columbus' and 'After Yang,' two films that helped establish her presence in independent cinema.

Her latest casting adds another major studio production to a filmography spanning television, independent dramas, and genre films. 'Miami Vice '85' is scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 19, 2028.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’ sets release date in magical first trailer
THE VOICE

Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’ sets release date in magical first trailer

'Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew' unveiled its first trailer, featuring Emma Mackey as the White Witch and Meryl Streep as the voice of Aslan.
4 hours ago
‘Change of Heart’ adds Sam Jaeger and ‘Modern Family’ star for its Hallmark+ debut
MODERN FAMILY (2009)

‘Change of Heart’ adds Sam Jaeger and ‘Modern Family’ star for its Hallmark+ debut

A divorce attorney turns to matchmaking after a heart transplant in ‘Change of Heart’, coming to Hallmark+.
5 hours ago
‘Moana’ live-action remake sets Disney+ streaming release date after digital debut
MOVIES

‘Moana’ live-action remake sets Disney+ streaming release date after digital debut

Disney’s live-action remake brings back Moana’s ocean adventure with a new lead star, Dwayne Johnson’s return as Maui and familiar characters.
8 hours ago
‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’ drops first poster as Netflix reveals trailer release date and time
MOVIES

‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’ drops first poster as Netflix reveals trailer release date and time

The prequel stars Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Daniel Craig and Meryl Streep, with a theatrical release planned ahead of its Netflix debut
15 hours ago
Jeremy Renner confirms Hawkeye is out of ‘Doomsday’ with a cheeky warning for MCU: ‘The Avengers will...’
MOVIES

Jeremy Renner confirms Hawkeye is out of ‘Doomsday’ with a cheeky warning for MCU: ‘The Avengers will...’

Jeremy Renner says Marvel didn’t call him for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ but is excited for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to return to theaters
17 hours ago
‘Tulsa King’ star joins Jessica Biel, Jake Lacy for new dramedy ‘Downriver’
MOVIES

‘Tulsa King’ star joins Jessica Biel, Jake Lacy for new dramedy ‘Downriver’

The Jessica Biel-starrer, ‘Downriver’, follows follow a divorced writer and his best friend as they head to Montana
18 hours ago
‘Miami Vice ’85’ reveals first looks at Michael B Jordan and Austin Butler with exciting filming update
MOVIES

‘Miami Vice ’85’ reveals first looks at Michael B Jordan and Austin Butler with exciting filming update

The upcoming crime reboot 'Miami Vice '85' offers a first glimpse of two Miami detectives, bringing back the iconic series’ mix of crime and glamour
1 day ago
Disney’s ‘HEXED’ finally sets release date in latest trailer
MOVIES

Disney’s ‘HEXED’ finally sets release date in latest trailer

Disney’s upcoming animated fantasy 'Hexed' follows a teenager whose unusual abilities lead her and her mother into a mysterious world of witches.
1 day ago
Does ‘Other Mommy’ have a post-credits scene? Runtime and whether to stay after the movie
MOVIES

Does ‘Other Mommy’ have a post-credits scene? Runtime and whether to stay after the movie

‘Other Mommy’ follows Bela as an entity resembling her mother tries to persuade her to let it into her heart.
3 days ago
'Other Mommy' ending explained: Does Bela escape the entity trying to take over her body?
MOVIES

'Other Mommy' ending explained: Does Bela escape the entity trying to take over her body?

Bela’s choice in 'Other Mommy' hinges on family secrets, with an ending that differs from the book.
3 days ago